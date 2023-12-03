Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

Jobs

National Skill Development Corp signs MoUs with Blinkit, Apna, Quess to create jobs

The partnerships aim to create a readily available workforce for diverse industries, each contributing to different sectors of the economy, Skill Development officials said.

Press Trust of India8313 Stories
National Skill Development Corp signs MoUs with Blinkit, Apna, Quess to create jobs

Sunday December 03, 2023,

2 min Read

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has inked three memorandum of understanding (MoUs) to expedite job creation and empower the Indian workforce, officials said.

The NSDC signed agreements with Blinkit, Apna, and Quess Corp on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

The partnerships aim to create a readily available workforce for diverse industries, each contributing to different sectors of the economy, according to the officials.

While Apna and Quess Corp will be integrating their jobs platforms with Skill India Digital through SSO, the MoU with Blinkit will co-create curriculum, and skill the workforce for the emerging quick-commerce industry and its warehouse job roles.

The partnership with Blinkit will also focus on the recruitment of candidates, capable of making immediate contributions to the identified job role in the quick commerce segment.

Furthermore, Quess will support NSDC in mobilizing employers to engage in job fairs while Apna will provide industry insights to NSDC and aid in conducting surveys with key employers, the officials said.

"By collaborating with private businesses, NSDC designs and implements training programmes that equip individuals with the necessary skills demanded by the evolving job market," said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC.

Also Read
Flexibility and better salaries: High-skilled professionals embrace white-collar gig work amid rising IT demand

The organisation's commitment to driving skill development has a cascading effect, positively influencing economic growth and enhancing the employability of millions across diverse sectors in India, Tiwari stated.

Recently, the Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister underscored a noteworthy shift in India's unemployment rate, reducing to 3.2% from 6% in 2017, while concurrently welcoming an additional 1.5 crore citizens to the skilling ecosystem in 2022-23, he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Technology

Meta's game-changing move: AI chatbot revolutionises WhatsApp

3

AI Gen

Actor Left Film Industry to Rs 3300 Crore Entrepreneurial Success

4

AI Gen

Marcus Aurelius' Secret to Lasting Happiness Revealed

5

Inspiration

Charlie Munger's masterclass: Top 10 quotes with career wisdom