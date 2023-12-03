The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has inked three memorandum of understanding (MoUs) to expedite job creation and empower the Indian workforce, officials said.

The NSDC signed agreements with Blinkit, Apna, and Quess Corp on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.

The partnerships aim to create a readily available workforce for diverse industries, each contributing to different sectors of the economy, according to the officials.

While Apna and Quess Corp will be integrating their jobs platforms with Skill India Digital through SSO, the MoU with Blinkit will co-create curriculum, and skill the workforce for the emerging quick-commerce industry and its warehouse job roles.

The partnership with Blinkit will also focus on the recruitment of candidates, capable of making immediate contributions to the identified job role in the quick commerce segment.

Furthermore, Quess will support NSDC in mobilizing employers to engage in job fairs while Apna will provide industry insights to NSDC and aid in conducting surveys with key employers, the officials said.

"By collaborating with private businesses, NSDC designs and implements training programmes that equip individuals with the necessary skills demanded by the evolving job market," said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC.

The organisation's commitment to driving skill development has a cascading effect, positively influencing economic growth and enhancing the employability of millions across diverse sectors in India, Tiwari stated.

Recently, the Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister underscored a noteworthy shift in India's unemployment rate, reducing to 3.2% from 6% in 2017, while concurrently welcoming an additional 1.5 crore citizens to the skilling ecosystem in 2022-23, he added.