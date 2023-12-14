Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

NCLT Mumbai approves sale of RCom real estate assets, shares

Resolution professional can sell assets of the company after submission of the resolution plan for approval by the tribunal, according to the order.

Press Trust of India337 Stories
NCLT Mumbai approves sale of RCom real estate assets, shares

Thursday December 14, 2023,

2 min Read

Insolvency tribunal NCLT Mumbai has approved the sale of some of the real estate assets of telecom company Reliance Communications, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

The filing attached an order of the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench in the matter of application filed by the resolution professional of Reliance Communications (RCom), seeking approval from the NCLT for undertaking the sale of certain unencumbered assets of the company.

"...this Tribunal clarifies that the Applicant/RP can sell assets of the Corporate Debtor (as described in Para 1 above) under Regulation 29 of the CIRP Regulations after submission of the resolution plan for approval by this Tribunal," the NCLT order dated December 7 said.

Resolution professional can sell assets of the company after submission of the resolution plan for approval by the tribunal, according to the order.

"This Tribunal accords its approval to the Applicant to conduct the sale of the Assets of the Corporate Debtor in terms of Regulation 29 of the CIRP Regulations, which sale proceeds shall be treated as unencumbered assets of the Corporate Debtor and be distributed during the implementation of the approved resolution plan or in liquidation, as the case may be," the order said.

The assets identified for sale include Chennai Haddow Office of RCom, comprising land and building; land parcel in Ambattur in Chennai spread over an area of about 3.44 acres; 871.1 square metres of land parcel in Pune; Bhubaneswar-based office space, investment in shares of Campion Properties and investment in shares of Reliance Realty.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation

3

Startup Advice

The startup playbook: Lessons to learn from successful startups

4

News

VC firm Asha Ventures marks first close of new fund with $50M corpus

5

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life