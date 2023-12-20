Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

From Candy Shop to Rs.17,223 crores Behemoth: The Parle Story

Unveiling Parle's success story: A transformation from candy beginnings to dominating the biscuit market, shaping India's snack culture along the way.

Nucleus_AI1296 Stories
From Candy Shop to Rs.17,223 crores Behemoth: The Parle Story

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

3 min Read

In 1928, the Indian confectionery landscape witnessed the birth of Parle Products, a company that would eventually redefine the nation's biscuit industry. Founded by Mohan Lal Dayal, Parle began its journey as a candy producer. However, the pivotal year of 1939 marked a significant shift in the company's focus - from candy to biscuits, a change driven by an astute observation of the market dynamics of colonial India.

Back then, biscuits were a luxury, mainly imported and relished by the elite. Mohan Lal Dayal, with a vision to democratize this treat, embarked on a mission to produce biscuits locally, making them accessible and affordable for the Indian masses. This strategic pivot led to the creation of Parle-Gluco biscuits, a product that would soon become a household name.

The emergence of Parle-Gluco coincided with a crucial period in India's history - the independence movement. During this time, the Swadeshi movement, which promoted the use of Indian-made goods, was in full swing. Parle-Gluco, being a locally produced biscuit, resonated with the nationalist sentiment, gaining immense popularity.

By the 1960s, however, the biscuit market in India had become fiercely competitive, with players like Britannia entering the fray. Parle-Gluco responded by reinventing its packaging, introducing the now-iconic yellowish wax-paper wrapper adorned with the image of a plump little girl - a creative masterpiece from an Everest agency artist in the 1960s.

The brand has ingeniously evolved over the years. The "G" in Parle-G, originally standing for glucose, was later associated with "genius" in line with the brand's modern marketing narratives. Parle-G positioned itself as "Bharat ka Apna Biscuit," tapping into a deep sense of patriotism and familial bonds, a sentiment echoed in their hashtag #YouaremyparleG.

Parle-G's marketing prowess was further exemplified through its memorable commercials aired on Doordarshan in the 80s and 90s, etching the brand in the collective memory of a generation. The company has since diversified its product line to include various other popular brands, continually expanding its footprint in the confectionery market.

Today, with a staggering revenue of 17,223 crores INR and a presence in over 3 million retail outlets across India, Parle-G sells approximately 1 billion packets monthly. This translates to an incredible 4551 biscuits consumed every second in the nation. Parle's journey from a modest candy business to becoming an integral part of India's snack culture is a testament to its innovative spirit and adaptability, a true embodiment of entrepreneurial resilience and ingenuity.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

3

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

4

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

5

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup