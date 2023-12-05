From Animal on Screen to Startup Investor: Ranbir Kapoor's Rs. 345 cr Net Worth

Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most admired actors, has carved a niche for himself not just in the film industry but also in the world of investments and endorsements. In this article, we delve into various aspects of his financial journey, including his net worth, business ventures, real estate, and brand endorsements.

Net Worth and Income Sources

As of 2023, Ranbir Kapoor's net worth is estimated at an impressive INR 345 crore. His primary income source is his acting career, with Kapoor reportedly charging INR 50 crore per movie, in addition to a share of the profits. This income, combined with brand endorsements, crosses INR 30 crores annually​​.

Investments and Business Ventures

Kapoor is not just a successful actor but also an astute investor. He has invested in the music streaming service Saavn and co-owns the football team Mumbai City FC. A notable investment includes the Pune-based start-up, DroneAcharya Aerial, where he, along with Aamir Khan and others, saw their investments double. Kapoor invested INR 20 lakhs to buy 37,200 shares, demonstrating his foresight and business acumen in emerging technologies. His real estate investments are noteworthy as well. He owns properties in Mumbai, including one in Pali Hill estimated to be worth INR 35 crore. Additionally, he leased an apartment in Pune's Trump Towers for an annual rent of Rs 48 lakh​​​​.

Brand Endorsements

Ranbir Kapoor's charm and popularity make him a sought-after face for brand endorsements. He has been selective in his choices, representing established and popular brands. Some notable endorsements include Oreo, Lenovo, Coca-Cola, Lays, Virgin Mobile, Asian Paints, Renault, Panasonic, Tata Docomo, Flipkart, John Players, TAG Heuer, Yatra.com, and Askme.com. These endorsements not only add to his income but also to his visibility and influence across various consumer segments​​.

Ranbir Kapoor's financial success extends beyond his acting career. His smart investments in businesses, strategic real estate acquisitions, and numerous brand endorsements contribute significantly to his substantial net worth and market influence. His journey serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the value of diversification and strategic planning in building and maintaining wealth.