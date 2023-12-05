Menu
News

Royal Enfield forays into pre-owned bike biz with Reown

Reown, a new company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business initiative, will enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, and more.

Press Trust of India
Royal Enfield forays into pre-owned bike biz with Reown

Tuesday December 05, 2023,

1 min Read

Mid-sized motorcycle maker ﻿Royal Enfield﻿ on Tuesday said it has forayed into the pre-owned bike segment.

It has introduced—Reown, a new company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business initiative—that enables existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a new bike with ease.

The initiative is envisaged to create easier access to ownership and upgrading while ensuring trust, convenience and complete assurance by the brand for customers.

"We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said in a statement.

With a wide retail network and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, the company has the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and guarantee and assurance by the brand, he added.

"We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield's motorcycle line-up," Govindarajan noted.

Reown outlets would be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the company stated.

Edited by Suman Singh

