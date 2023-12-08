Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2023)

Funding news

D2C brand Homified raises Rs 1 Cr

Homified has raised Rs 1 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Srinivasan Namala, a marquee investor.

The company will use the funds to amplify its presence through influencer collaborations and live sessions, as well as expand its product line, including venturing into wellness tech. It will especially focus on massagers, the startup said.

Part of The Teaser Company, Homified specialises in smart electronics and wellness technology. Its product suite includes portable blenders, aromatherapy diffusers, magsafe chargers, etc.

"The aim of this funding is to strategically strengthen our position in the tech-driven direct-to-consumer market by concentrating on innovative smart devices like wireless chargers and power banks, as well as wellness tech like massagers," said Varun Chopra, Co-founder of Homified.

Airblack raises Rs 33 Cr from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Skilling platform ﻿Airblack﻿ raised Rs 33 crore in funding from the ﻿Michael & Susan Dell Foundation﻿ to launch new virtual offerings.

Investors such as ﻿Elevation Capital﻿, ﻿Info Edge ventures﻿, ﻿Blume Founders Fund﻿ and Mars Shot VC also participated in the round, as did new angels, including Sairee Chahal, Founder of ﻿SHEROES﻿; Rahul Chaudhary, Co-founder of ﻿Treebo﻿; Ritesh Malik, Founder of ﻿Plaksha﻿; Mekin Maheswari, Founder of ﻿Udhyam Learning Foundation﻿; and Vijay K. Thadani and Rajendra Singh Pawar, Co-founders of NIIT Group.

The startup will use the funds to launch new programmes and open hybrid learning centres in 10 cities over the next year.

Airblack particularly focuses on offering government-accredited skilling courses in the beauty and wellness sectors. Since its inception, the company has trained 35,000 students, across 300 cities in India.

"Our courses are designed to set our students up for real opportunities and start earning an independent livelihood. With this fundraise, expanding our impact through new courses and geographical presence, and becoming profitable will be our top priorities," said Videt Jaiswal, Co-founder of Airblack.

Other news

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Bharat Petroleum to set up 7,000 chargers

﻿Bharat Petroleum﻿ partnered with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to set up nearly 7,000 EV chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners.

The two companies will also explore a co-branded RFID card to make payments smoother for their users.

"EV adoption is a key imperative to combat the deteriorating air quality in Indian cities. Wide-spread and reliable charging infrastructure will be a key catalyst for accelerating EV adoption in India," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Allcargo Gati appoints new COO

Logistics company Allcargo Gati—earlier knowns as GATI—has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as its chief operating officer.

Kulkarni will be responsible for strategic planning, driving efficiency through tech adoption, and building stronger customer engagement, among other things, the company said.

Before joining Gati, Kulkarni worked with Tata Cliq as its chief supply chain officer. An MBA from Nanyang Business School in Singapore, he has worked with companies such as L&T, Amazon, and Jio Mart.

WhatsApp to allow 'view once' voice messages

﻿WhatsApp﻿ will now allow people to send each other 'view once' voice messages that will disappear once listened to.

The View Once voice messages will be marked with WhatsApp's characteristic "one-time" icon, and the receiver will only be able to play it once.

The feature will be rolled out globally soon, WhatsApp said in a press statement. The messaging app introduced the View Once feature for photos and videos in 2021.

BharatGPT all set for launch

India's large language model-based solution BharatGPT, co-developed by ﻿CoRover Private Limited﻿ and iHUB Anubhuti, is now ready to be deployed.

CoRover.ai is an AI startup company funded by iHub Anubhuti IIIT-Delhi Foundation, the tech innovation hub of IIIT-Delhi, and supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India.

Powered by CoRover's conversational AI platform, BharatGPT uses multi-layered natural language processing and natural leading understanding, as well as deep learning with generative AI to handle user queries, the press release announcing its launch said.

Particular attention has also been paid to data security to ensure any sensitive information is handled with the utmost care.

Prime Video launches Shark Tank-like series called Mission Start Ab

Jumping onto the startup funding reality show bandwagon, Amazon's Prime Video is launching a new series called Mission Starb Ab featuring ﻿Titan Capital﻿'s Kunal Bahl, ﻿She Capital﻿'s Anisha Singh, and ﻿WOW Skin Science﻿'s Manish Chowdhary.

The series will showcase startups from across sectors such as robotics, fintech, edtech, health and wellness, and tech-enabled marketplaces. It will focus on the founders' backgrounds and their stories.

Ten founders, per season, will receive one-on-one mentorship and guidance from the three investors, as well as the opportunity to sharpen the skills needed to scale their startups.

The series has been developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

IIT Madras says residences major source of microplastics pollution

Residential buildings where household activities like dishwashing, laundry and showers take place are the main source of microplastics pollution, an ﻿IIT Madras﻿ review says.

These household activities contribute the highest amount of microplastics in municipal wastewater, the review adds.

“The escalating issue of plastic pollution demands urgent attention and action. Current estimates suggest that between 4.88 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic find their way into the ocean each year," says professor Indumathi M Nambi, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras.

The review suggests simply replacing personal care products with biodegradable materials, as well as reducing the use of plastic-based cleaning products such as scouring pads to combat microplastic pollution.

Mappls KOGO and Zoomcar forge a partnership

AI travel app ﻿Mappls﻿ KOGO and self-drive mobility startup ﻿Zoomcar﻿ have joined hands to provide users with AI-led travel experiences.

Users will be able to use Mappls KOGO to explore offbeat travel destinations, as well as create on-the-spot personalised travel itineraries. They will also be able to book Zoomcars from within the app for their specific travel needs.

Mappls KOGO said it will make its KOGO X membership available to Zoomcar users for a special price, as part of the deal.