Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 12, 2023)

The Good Glamm Group joins ONDC Network

The Good Glamm Group, a content-creator-commerce-community conglomerate, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a direct seller.

The Good Glamm Group's strategic move to join the ONDC Network signifies a major step in expanding its footprint in India's digital commerce scene.

Committed to innovation, the group aims to leverage the network to enhance its D2C brands' reach, including its portfolio brands—MyGlamm, St.Botanica, and others—providing diverse offerings and value to consumers.

Infibeam Avenues' CCAvenue set to integrate with Bandhan Bank's EMI facilities

Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd's flagship payment gateway brand, CCAvenue, will introduce Bandhan Bank's EMI facilities to over 10 million merchants.

CCAvenue is partnering with Bandhan Bank to make it easier for its merchants to tap into a bigger customer base. This new payment option, combined with CCAvenue's existing features, will help ecommerce websites optimise earnings and expand their operations. Plus, it will allow Bandhan Bank customers to buy high-value items and pay in instalments over time, making shopping more convenient.

Flipkart launches first grocery fulfilment centre in Bhubaneswar

Flipkart has launched its first grocery fulfilment centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to ensure swift delivery of groceries to consumers within 24 hours of placing the order.

The facility aims to generate over 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Spanning 1.35 lakh square feet with a dispatch capacity of 2.09 lakh units per day, this centre will serve 16,000 daily orders across key locations in Odisha.

Offering popular local brands, it will cater to the growing demand for online grocery deliveries, featuring staples, FMCG, dairy, and more.

CareStack acquires Waybeo

CareStack, a US-based cloud dental software solutions leader, has acquired Mumbai startup Waybeo, which offers advanced intelligence services in ad-generated phone calls.

Waybeo's cutting-edge technology will be integrated with CareStack's market dominance in dental care through this acquisition.

Waybeo's CS Conversations for CareStack, featuring AI-powered call analysis, transformed patient-practitioner communication pre-acquisition. Post-acquisition, Waybeo aims for rapid growth, expanding globally, and diversifying into the automobile, consumer durables, insurance, broking, and real estate sectors.

Superfood brand Nourish You acquires One Good

Nourish You, a superfood brand, has fully acquired the vegan dairy brand, One Good.

One Good's team, including CEO Abhay Rangan, CFO Radhika Datt, and COO Dhivakar Sathyamurthy, are now part of Nourish You's leadership team, aligning for long-term growth with a shared vision.

Founded in 2016 under the brand name Goodmylk, Bengaluru-based One Good is best known for its award-winning range of vegan dairy products like milk, cheeses, chocolates, curd, ghee, butter, and more.