Branding 101: 6 must-read books for key branding strategies

“Branding is the art of differentiation” -David Brier

Imagine entering a market to buy chips. You are looking at the current options but only pick what appeals to you the most. Why? The answer is simple, the branding is connected with your personal taste.





In India, Lays has dominated the market with their "Magic Masala" potato chips. It is the perfect example of how a company built a compelling and unique brand identity to win the hearts of Indian customers with its smart packaging design, logo and of course taste.





But the concept of branding can be a little tricky to understand. This is why we have listed out some of the best books that give detailed steps and impactful strategies to build a future-proof brand! Read along!

Branding is key for small businesses

If businesses want to survive through competition and build a strong presence in the market, branding has to be their ultimate tool. It is a proven technique to scale a business with a unique identity that can be recognised by customers which also increases the value of a company.

Top 6 books on branding

Building Distinctive Brand Assets by Jenni Romaniuk

For marketers creating a globally recognised brand is a tough nut to crack. It involves a ton of effort to make a brand which can be sustained in the future and is protected from fading away. Jenni Romaniuk delivers key brand management tactics in her book Building Distinctive Brand Assets.

This book primarily focuses on future-proofing a brand's identity. It is a comprehensive guide that helps to understand how to set long-term strategies for building distinctive brand assets. It is an insightful book for startups looking for effective tips and guidance to tackle challenges in the current brand environment.

Branding: In Five and a Half Steps by Michael Johnson

Second on the list is Branding: In Five and a Half Steps written by Author Michael Johnson. As the name suggests, it is a step-by-step visual guide to decoding the secret of building a successful brand.





Micheal has been a leading graphic designer and brand consultant and his studio has re-branded several companies including Think London, BFI, MORE THN, etc. In his book, he breaks down every component of brands and couples them with case studies. Overall, this guide is quite beneficial for beginners and professionals to build a creative brand with simple steps.

Booming Brands: Inspiring Journeys of 11 ‘Made in India’ Brands by Harsh Pamnani

The third one is Booming Brands: Inspiring Journeys of 11 ‘Made in India Brands written by Harsh Pamnani. This book is divided into three parts that cover brand building, using digital mediums for branding and inspiring case studies.





Overall, it is a motivating and informational book for entrepreneurs. By reading this, startups can get the inside scoop on 11 Indian-based companies' branding and their inspirational journey.

Also Read GenZ work culture in 2023; Helping small brands sell big

Identity Designed: The Definitive Guide to Visual Branding by David Airey

Authored by a reputed graphic designer and best-selling writer, the fourth book on our list deals with the technical aspects of branding. This book describes the process and key benefits of brand identity design with a wide collection of projects from the world's most talented design studios.





With various methods for doing research, brainstorming ideas, defining strategies, and even creating future-proof designs. It is a complete guide which explores case studies and highlights points at the end for a recap. It is a must-have for graphic designers, students and entrepreneurs to learn the importance of good branding.

How to Style Your Brand by Fiona Humberstone

No matter how big or small a business is, making an effective brand is a key challenge for every entrepreneur. Fiona Humberstone has prepared a detailed walk-through in her book How to Style Your Brand. The author has shared the perfect framework for businesses to make a brand identity.





By reading this comprehensive guide, entrepreneurs can easily curate their logo design, vision, colour, typography, etc. With more than 60 inspirational examples, business owners can learn the art of styling and making a solid brand identity.

Fusion: How Integrating Brand and Culture Powers the World's Greatest Companies by Denise Lee Yohn

Ever wondered how big companies have such marvellous brands? What could be their secret? This quest is solved by author Denise Lee Yohn who explores top organisations and how they build great companies. The author focuses on two main concepts: Brand and Culture.





According to Denise Lee Yohn, these two factors when combined (called Fusion by the author) are what drive a company to achieve remarkable achievements. In this book, you will get insights and case studies about dozens of popular brands including LinkedIn, Airbnb, Salesforce, interviews with business leaders, etc.





Altogether, this guide provides a roadmap for startups to have a competitive edge and future-proof their business.