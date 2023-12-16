Menu
News

UGC warns edtech companies offering degree courses online in association with foreign universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses.

Press Trust of India8368 Stories
UGC warns edtech companies offering degree courses online in association with foreign universities

Saturday December 16, 2023,

2 min Read

The UGC has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in collaborative arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it, according to officials. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses.

"It has been observed that many Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements with foreign-based educational institutions or providers not recognised by the commission and have been facilitating the issuance of foreign degrees to the students," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and, accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission," he added.

Joshi said it has also come to the UGC's notice that some edtech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media and television, offering degree and diploma programmes in online mode in association with some foreign universities and institutions.

"Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme or degree shall not have UGC recognition. Action will also be taken against all the defaulting edtech companies as well as the HEIs under applicable regulations," Joshi added. "Students and the general public are advised to exercise due caution and any enrolment in such courses will be at their own risk," Joshi added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

