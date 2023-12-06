In 2017, a young entrepreneur named Vedanta Lamba embarked on a digital journey with the launch of a YouTube channel, initially without a specific focus. This venture marked the beginning of what would soon transform into a highly successful business venture. After two years of exploring various interests, Lamba discovered his passion for sneakers. This newfound interest was not just a hobby but a window to an entrepreneurial opportunity. He capitalised on this by founding Mainstreet Marketplace, an online platform that rapidly became a go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts.

Despite his relatively young age of 24, Lamba's acumen for business is evident in the scale and success of Mainstreet Marketplace. The company boasts an impressive catalog of over 3,000 products, extending beyond sneakers to include a range of t-shirts and hoodies. This diversity in product offerings has been instrumental in generating a substantial monthly revenue, crossing the Rs 5 crore mark.

The remarkable growth and potential of Mainstreet Marketplace caught the attention of notable investors, securing a significant investment of $2 million. This investment round included prominent figures such as Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, and even the renowned rapper Badshah. This influx of capital has been pivotal in scaling the business further.

Mainstreet Marketplace has not only impressed investors but also attracted a clientele comprising celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. The company has recorded the sale of more than 50,000 sneakers, successfully penetrating major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Currently, Mainstreet Marketplace operates two physical stores in Mumbai and has ambitious plans to expand its physical presence with four additional stores. The year 2023 was a significant milestone, with the company earning Rs 24 crore in revenue. They are now setting their sights higher, aiming to reach the Rs 100 crore revenue mark by 2024. The business model of reselling sneakers has proven innovative and lucrative in the rapidly growing sneaker culture in India.

Vedanta Lamba's journey is particularly inspiring considering his educational background. He made the bold decision to drop out of high school, opting not to pursue college. This decision, far from being a setback, fueled his determination and passion, driving him to achieve remarkable success in the business world. Lamba’s story is a testament to the power of following one's passion and the potential of entrepreneurial spirit, regardless of one's academic qualifications.