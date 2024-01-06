Unlock financial freedom: Top 4 budgeting apps for 2024

Have you ever wondered where all of your cash or money was going? It is a struggle to keep tabs on all of your expenses and savings altogether in one place. Even though the majority of bank applications offer simple graphical representations and passbook details, it does not cover everything.

After all, we make several transactions every single day. This is why it becomes tough to take control of your budget. But let's put a stop to that.

As 2024 has arrived, it is time to make smarter decisions to manage your finances! Here 5 budgeting apps that will keep your wallet happy and help you reach your financial goals this year!

Why does budgeting matter?

Budgeting is not just about managing finances and keeping tabs on cash flow. It helps individuals take control of where and when their money is going. By doing so, they can have a clear vision of their liabilities and identify expenses they can cut down.

Finding loopholes within your expenses is a great way to reduce unnecessary costs that are eating down the budget and use them to upgrade your lifestyle accordingly. Now, without further ado let's look into the top 4 budgeting apps!

Top 4 budgeting apps for 2024

Money Manager

This app by Realbyte allows users to create and manage their budget and track expenses. Money Manager has tons of beneficial features such as analysing daily, weekly and monthly statistics. It also helps to view a well-organised summary of the expenses.

Apart from that, one can also identify trends of your assets and how they are spent every month to efficiently handle your budget. One of the best parts of this app is that it is free to use and available on iOS and Android devices. Although their paid versions are quite cost-effective as well.

Money Manager offers upgrades and a full premium version that is priced at $2.49/month or $19.99/year.

Walnut

Walnut is an Indian expense manager app that tracks bills, and banking transactions and helps users manage them. Also, one can make payment via Walnut as well. This app smartly analyses the data from the user's SMS to monitor bill payments and travel bookings and shows the spending and saving trends.

Overall, it is a beneficial personal finance tool to monitor all transactions and improve your spending or saving habits. However, Walnut is only available on Android devices as of now.

Freshbooks

Small businesses and startups have to keep a close eye on their budgets. Freshbooks helps entrepreneurs and teams connect their bank accounts to an expense tracker and easily manage the cash flow. Moreover, this app offers various features such as bookkeeping, invoicing, saving receipt photos, etc.

Whether you are a freelancer or a startup, Freshbooks seamlessly helps to share updates from your team or clients all in one place. This app is available in four paid packages that start from $6.80/ month.

Xero

If you have a business that is scaling or at its growth stage, Xero can be a great budget managing tool. Right from project tracking to invoicing, this app provides all the necessary expense monitoring features. Small businesses can also gain insights into their cash flow through trend analysis.

Generally, Xero has 3 premium plans that start from $15/ month but now they are offered at a discounted rate of $7.50/ month for the first four months.