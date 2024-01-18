Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Alt Mobility raises $6M from Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2, and others

The company plans to use the capital to hire an engineering team for its EV asset management platform, FleetOS, and to launch new fleet verticals such as drive-to-own, parametric insurance, fleet depots, and a recycling unit.

Pooja Malik600 Stories
Alt Mobility raises $6M from Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2, and others

Thursday January 18, 2024,

2 min Read

EV leasing and lifecycle management platform ﻿ALT Mobility﻿ has raised $6 million in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures, and Twynam, with participation from UC Inclusive, Piper Serica, Pitchright, and ﻿LetsVenture﻿.

The Delhi-based company plans to use the capital to hire an engineering team for its electric vehicle (EV) asset management platform, FleetOS, and to launch new fleet verticals such as drive-to-own, parametric insurance, fleet depots, and a recycling unit.

Since April 2022, Alt's assets under management (AUM), which include leased electric two-, three- and four-wheelers and chargers, have grown to $12 million. The company aims to achieve an AUM of $100 million in two years by expanding its presence to more than 20 cities.

"Today, one of the main barriers for fleets to transition to EVs is the lack of affordable financing options. Alt's model caters to this gap and helps business owners accelerate their electrification journey," said Christine Vincent, Venture Principal at Shell Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Alt Mobility is a full-stack electric fleet leasing platform that enables rapid EV fleet adoption through asset management. The platform strives to offer a hassle-free experience, low total cost of ownership, and maximum fleet uptime, resulting in business certainty and predictability.

Its fleet lease solutions include insurance, roadside service, maintenance, charging, and parking hubs for complete lifecycle management of electric fleets.

Also Read
Nazara raises Rs 250 Cr from Zerodha-backed Kamath Associates, ICICI Securities

“With their faith in Alt Mobility, investors across four continents are confident in the growth of the EV ecosystem in India and our integrated approach of electrifying commercial fleets. The investors joining our board recognise the immense growth opportunity in the EV sector in India,” said Dev Arora, CEO, Alt Mobility.

The startup aims to offset 400,000 MT of lifetime CO2 emissions through its fleet.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

News

Nazara to acquire 10.77% stake in influencer platform Kofluence

4

Books

Consumer psychology books: 5 must-reads for marketers

5

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life