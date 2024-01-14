Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Automobile exports from India dip 21% in 2023: SIAM

Overall exports stood at 42,85,809 units last year compared to 52,04,966 units in 2022. Passenger vehicle shipments rose 5% to 6,77,956 units last year from 6,44,842 units in 2022.

Press Trust of India363 Stories
Automobile exports from India dip 21% in 2023: SIAM

Sunday January 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Automobile shipments from India declined 21% last year as many overseas markets continued to face monetary and geopolitical crises, as per the latest SIAM data.

Overall exports stood at 42,85,809 units last year compared to 52,04,966 units in 2022.

Passenger vehicle shipments rose 5% to 6,77,956 units last year from 6,44,842 units in 2022.

However, other segments like commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers saw a decline in exports last year.

Two-wheeler exports slipped 20% to 32,43,673 units last year from 40,53,254 units in 2022.

Also Read
Electric two-wheeler sales in India rise over 2.5X to 8,46,976 units in FY23: SMEV

Similarly, commercial vehicle shipments declined to 68,473 units last year from 88,305 units.

Three-wheeler exports declined 30% to 2,91,919 units last year from 4,17,178 units.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (﻿SIAM﻿) Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI that in 2023, passenger vehicle exports were driven by vehicle launches and pent-up demand in markets like South Africa and the Gulf region.

"The increase can also be attributed to a smoother supply chain as compared to the previous year, wherein there were supply-side disruptions, including that of semiconductors. However, for the regions where two and three-wheelers are sold, the challenges of availability of foreign exchange continue, which has kept the demand subdued," he added.

In April-December this fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India led the exports in the passenger vehicle segment, with the shipment of 2,02,786 units, an increase of 6% from 1,92,071 units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India shipped out 1,29,755 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to 1,19,099 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Kia India exported 47,792 units; Volkswagen 33,872 units; Nissan 31,678 units; and Honda Cars 20,262 units in April-December this financial year.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Interview

Toit's triumph: Decoding the ingredients of crafting success

3

Ecommerce

Tech30 company Furdo turns profitable within 2 years of operations

4

Productivity

Start strong: 7 morning habits that guarantee success

5

Business Ideas/Plan

Torches of Freedom: How the world’s first PR campaign came to be