News

Cipla's Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 1,056 Cr

Total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 6,604 crore, compared with Rs 5,810 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India8481 Stories
Cipla's Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 1,056 Cr

Tuesday January 23, 2024,

2 min Read

Drug major ﻿Cipla﻿ saw consolidated net profit rise 32% to Rs 1,056 crore for the December quarter, on the back of robust sales across geographies.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 6,604 crore, compared with Rs 5,810 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla's MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, said the company's topline growth for the quarter was 14% year on year.

The company's One India business grew at a healthy 12% year on year, backed by a strong performance across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health, he noted.

"In North America, we continue to scale newer peaks by posting highest-ever quarterly revenue yet again at $230 million, supported by positive traction in key assets and base business," Vohra said.

The company's South Africa business further extended its momentum from last quarter by growing at 15% in local currency terms, driven by strong execution across various segments such as prescription and OTC, he added.

"Our focus continues on expansion in chronic therapies, growing big brands, global wellness as well as developing our R&D pipeline in respiratory and peptides. We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth across businesses," said Vohra.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

