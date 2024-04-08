Whether content is king or not, millions of users see, share and engage with them. Social media and search engines like Google are primary sources where online users can access content. This is why thousands of brands compete on such platforms to reach an audience first.

To set your startup apart from other means you need a solid content strategy framework up your sleeve. But how can any business climb on top of the SEO stairs or trends as all brands flood the digital space with content?

This is why businesses need a trick which helps them win across all digital channels and today we are exactly covering one such technique. Here is how your startup can develop a content strategy with the ECG approach.

What is content strategy?

Content strategy can be defined as a process of planning, creation, publication and management of content. As we embrace the digital era, unique and helpful content is important to attract and guide customers.

According to a 2023 report, India has a growing internet user base that will reach the 900 million mark by 2025. This means a massive wave of online audience searches for relevant products/services. So, startups should focus on engaging Indian users with locally popular topics.

The ECG method is a useful method to create such relevant topics. It is described in detail below!

The ECG approach to content marketing

Evergreen content

The E in the ECG stands for 'Evergreen content'. As the name suggests, evergreen means that it is valuable forever. In the context of content marketing, this includes relevant and meaningful content for your target audience and customers for a long time. (even decades)

Evergreen content could be educational articles, how-to guides, etc. For instance, if you are from the fintech business, covering subjects like budgeting or personal finance will always work.

To gain a clear idea of which kind of valuable content your target audience prefers, performing a survey or a list of basic questions that your customers often ask is a great idea. The best part of evergreen content is it can be updated with fresh information as well.

Controversial content

The "C" in ECG denotes 'Controversial content'. For this type of content, you need to look for relevant topics that have gone viral or there's a huge debate going around a matter. However, it is crucial to know that dealing with a popular discussion does not mean you should spice up a story.

Instead, try to find a unique angle to the story and present your ideas to not only gain views but also place your stand as a brand. For instance, addressing "Is AI going to take over marketing" is eye-catching for readers speculating on the impact of artificial industry in various industries.

In short, publishing content around debatable topics can draw the attention of a big audience and businesses can take advantage of that to redirect them to their products/services.

Growth content

The "G" in ECG means 'Growth content'. Any kind of content which helps to boost your brand visibility and reach across channels will fall under this category. So, trending news or current affairs are generally topics that help a startup gain traction with organic traffic.

Google Trends is a useful resource to check out the latest or most trending keywords. Overall, growth content pieces are essential as they bring long-term benefits. These mainly aim to attract the target audience and encourage them to engage.

The bottom line

Content by means is one of the strongest assets for a company or startup trying to expand its reach. The ECG method is a simple and practical approach to building an effective digital content strategy in 2024.