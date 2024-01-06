Menu
News

ED concludes searches in Religare Finvest case; documents, digital data seized

The searches pertain to a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of funds worth more than Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited

Press Trust of India8418 Stories
Saturday January 06, 2024,

1 min Read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of funds worth more than Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said.

The agency had launched the raids on Friday and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

The raids ended on Saturday.

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches, and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing FIR. The federal agency had arrested ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh and the CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd, Sunil Godhwani.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

