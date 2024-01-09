Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Hindi poet Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87, PM expresses grief

According to his family members, Dwivedi--who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Press Trust of India8429 Stories
Hindi poet Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87, PM expresses grief

Tuesday January 09, 2024,

1 min Read

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist, and litterateur Pandit Hariram 'Hari Bhaiya' Dwivedi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. He was 87.

According to his family members, Dwivedi--who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at his death.

Dwivedi's family members said the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for several months. His health worsened late on Sunday and he succumbed the following day.

They said Dwivedi's last rites will be performed after his eldest son returns from Odisha.

Expressing grief over Dwivedi's passing, Modi said in a post on X, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Embrace Aristotle: Make Quality a Habit for Success

3

News

Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola Electric's new hub to employ 25,000 workforce: Report

4

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 9, 2024)

5

Funding

Health-tech startup CureBay raises Rs 62 Cr from Elevar, others