Work is ongoing in new fields identified by the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which was established by the two countries in September 2022, said Indian envoy Shilpak Ambule.

"ISMR has identified specific pillars of cooperation, and work is ongoing in these new fields of food security, digital transformation, green growth, skills and emerging technologies," the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore said last night at the 75th Republic Day celebration reception.

ISMR is a leaders-led forum to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration, given the rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in a post-COVID-19 recovery phase and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Singapore is an indispensable partner when it comes to these fields and active collaborations are ongoing, Ambule stressed.

"India and Singapore are strategic partners, and share warm and friendly historical ties. We have had an intense year of political exchanges in our economic, financial and trade ties which continue to grow from strength to strength," said Ambule, as he hosted the reception attended by Singapore government officials, diplomats, guests, and the Indian community.

Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency and Smart Nation Initiative, was the guest of honour at the 75th Republic Day of India reception.

"Singapore remains our largest source of FDI and our biggest trading partner in the ASEAN region. Our defence and security cooperation is the most understated area of exchange and the interaction and port visits have only increased," said Ambule.

The envoy also shared the collaboration between Singapore and India in the space sector, having put in orbit a Singapore-made satellite last year on an Indian space vessel.

He also appreciated and thanked the Singapore government officials for consistently working on strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership.

Ambule recapped the success of India hosting the G20 presidency last year and appreciated Singapore's participation in all tracks, with 11 ministers participating in the meetings and events and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attending the summit in Delhi.

He extended warm wishes to the entire Indian community in Singapore and thanked them for their valuable contribution to the development of both nations.

"They serve as a vital human bridge between our two countries," he said.