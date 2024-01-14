Menu
News

Mcap of five of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1.99 lakh Cr

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75%. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Press Trust of India
Sunday January 14, 2024,

2 min Read

Five of the top-10 most-valued firms added Rs 1,99,111.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-tandem with bullish sentiments.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75%. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1% to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards, taking a combined hit of Rs 76,098.67 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 90,220.4 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 18,53,865.17 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 52,672.04 crore to Rs 14,20,333.97 crore. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 4% on Friday after the company reported an 8.2% growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 32,913.04 crore to Rs 6,69,135.15 crore. Shares of Infosys jumped 8% on Friday after the company's December quarter earnings came in-line with market expectations.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged Rs 16,452.93 crore to Rs 6,05,299.02 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 6,852.65 crore to Rs 7,04,210.07 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 32,609.73 crore to Rs 12,44,825.83 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 17,633.68 crore to Rs 5,98,029.72 crore.

The mcap of LIC fell by Rs 9,519.13 crore to Rs 5,24,563.68 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 9,107.19 crore to Rs 5,82,111.90 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation dipped Rs 7,228.94 crore to Rs 5,65,597.28 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.

