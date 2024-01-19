[Exclusive] Meesho Chief Product Officer Kirti Varun Avasarala set to leave

Ecommerce company Meesho’s Chief Product Officer Kirti Varun Avasarala is set to leave the company, multiple people aware of the matter told YourStory. According to them, Avasarala has put in his papers and the company CEO Vidit Aatrey informed employees in an internal note about the same two weeks ago.

“He is yet to decide what he will be doing next, but he could be looking at starting up,” said one of the sources quoted above. Meesho is yet to find a replacement for Avasarala and the process is ongoing.

A Meesho spokesperson confirmed the development to YourStory.

"We thank Kirti for a highly impactful four-year tenure as the Chief Product Officer at Meesho,” the spokesperson said. “He’s been instrumental in establishing and shaping our Product organisation. Kirti will continue to support us during this period of transition over the next few months. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Avasarala also confirmed the development to YourStory and said that he will be taking a break before he figures out his next move.

(L-R): Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founders, Meesho

This is the second CXO-level exit at Meesho in recent months. In October last year, Meesho’s CXO of Business Utkrishta Kumar quit the SoftBank-backed company to start up.

Avasarala had been with Meesho for over four years and headed the company’s product management, analytics, and UX design functions. Before his stint with Meesho, Avasarala was with Walmart-backed Flipkart where he played a key part in building the company’s loyalty programmes—Flipkart Plus and Supercoins.

The development comes at a time when Meesho is striving for profitability. The company recently announced that it had recorded its first-ever full-quarter profitability for the second quarter of FY24.

Some of the investors of Meesho are also reportedly looking for an exit from the ecommerce company through a secondary share sale. Westbridge Capital and Norwest Venture Partners are among the entities that have held talks with Meesho, ET reported last month.