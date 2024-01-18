How Rajasthan’s star is rising in India’s flourishing startup ecosystem

In the sprawling expanse of India's startup ecosystem, Rajasthan has earned recognition as the top-performing state for startups. This accolade is not a mere title; it is a data-driven affirmation of Rajasthan's strategic prowess in cultivating innovation and entrepreneurship.

The recent acknowledgement of the Government of Rajasthan as the Top Performer in the States' Startup Ranking 2022 by the Department for Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is a testament to the state's comprehensive success.

The core highlights that secured Rajasthan's top position include: iStart Portal – A streamlined recognition system for startups; Online Marketplace – Facilitating procurement from startups through an online platform; and Entrepreneurship Programmes – Initiatives like the iStart School Program, imparting knowledge on entrepreneurship.

The state has been recognised as a capacity-building pioneer, funding leader, and sustainability promoter.

The success of Rajasthan's startup ecosystem is credited to visionary leaders who have been instrumental in driving these initiatives: Tapan Kumar, Additional Director and Officer in Charge, Department of Information Technology & Communication; Munesh Lamba, System Analysts and Co-officer in-charge, Department of IT and Communication and Amit Purohit, iStart Program Manager.

Startup surge in Rajasthan

The state recorded an impressive 35% year-on-year increase in the number of startups in the last fiscal year. This surge is particularly noteworthy amid global economic challenges exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Rajasthan is leading the charge in cultivating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. The diversity of sectors contributing to this growth showcases the state's adaptability and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties.

Investor confidence is a critical barometer of a state's startup ecosystem. In this realm, Rajasthan stands tall with a significant 50% surge in total funding secured by startups compared to the previous year. Both domestic and international investors are recognising the untapped potential within the state, infusing capital into a variety of sectors.

This financial influx is not confined to a specific industry, underlining the state's versatility. From technology to healthcare, agriculture to renewable energy, Rajasthan's startup landscape is attracting investments across the spectrum. The data underscores the diverse opportunities the state offers to investors and startups alike.

How iStart is helping the startup community in Rajasthan:

INR 850 crore + investment sanctioned to support startups by government and investors

4,200+ registered startups

1,300+ women-led startups

300+ mentors registered in the state

100+ events conducted to support student entrepreneurs

75+ incubators supported and setup

450+ startups received financial support

450+ startups enrolled in acceleration programmes

280+ startups receiving incubation support

Enabling job creation and skill development

Rajasthan has not only generated jobs but also shown a commitment to nurturing skills. The state's startup initiatives have led to the creation of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the economic uplift of the region.

The employment figures align with the state's vision of holistic growth. As startups continue to expand and innovate, they become not just creators of jobs but also hubs of skill enhancement, enriching the talent pool within the state.

The way ahead

The numbers paint a compelling picture of Rajasthan's startup dominance, but the road ahead is not without challenges. Sustaining this growth requires continuous collaboration between the government, private sector, educational institutes, and the startup community. This is why the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, began an initiative like iStart.

iStart serves as a cornerstone in the state's strategy to nurture a thriving startup ecosystem. It plays a pivotal role in sustaining the upward trajectory by providing a streamlined platform for recognition, fostering innovation through mentorship, and facilitating access to funding opportunities.

The challenges ahead demand cohesive efforts, and iStart stands as a testament to the state's commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial environment. As Rajasthan charts its course for sustained growth, the collaboration between government initiatives like iStart and various stakeholders will be instrumental in shaping the future of the state's startup ecosystem.

Rajasthan's recognition as a top-performing state is not a momentary triumph but a data-driven testament to its enduring commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.

As a concluding statement, Inderjeet Singh, Commissioner & Special Secretary, Department of IT and Communications, Government of Rajasthan, said, “It is a proud, happy moment that Rajasthan has been recognised as a "top performer". “We are also taking initiatives to foster entrepreneurship in the state and motivate more youth to be a part of this rising startup ecosystem.”