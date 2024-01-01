Meet India's Richest Woman at age 73: Surpassing Ambani and Adani in 2023

In the financial year 2023, Savitri Jindal, the esteemed Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, distinguished herself as a leading figure in India's wealth accumulation landscape. Her financial journey reached a new zenith at 73 years old, as she witnessed an impressive increase in her net worth by $9.6 billion. This significant growth not only established her as the richest woman in India but also ranked her as the fifth wealthiest individual in the country, boasting a total net worth of $25.3 billion.

The OP Jindal Group, under Jindal's leadership, has been a key player in diverse sectors such as steel, power, energy, and infrastructure, overseeing prominent companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, and Jindal Stainless, as well as the investment firm JSW Holdings. A pivotal moment for the conglomerate in 2023 was the successful public listing of JSW Infrastructure, a venture in which the OP Jindal Group has a significant 83% stake. This event in October 2023 was instrumental in the remarkable increase in Jindal's personal wealth. Looking forward, the group is also exploring opportunities to list JSW Cement.

The striking rise in Savitri Jindal's wealth in 2023 was particularly notable when contrasted with the financial trends of other Indian billionaires. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and traditionally India's richest individual, saw a more moderate wealth growth of around $5 billion, reaching a total fortune of $92.3 billion. The period was also marked by significant financial gains for other Indian business luminaries, including Shiv Nadar of HCL Tech, who enjoyed an $8 billion increase in net worth, and KP Singh of DLF, whose wealth grew by $7 billion.

In an interesting turn of events, Gautam Adani, another high-profile business magnate, experienced a downturn in his financial status in 2023. Despite some recovery in the stock market, Adani's overall wealth saw a considerable decline, with his net worth estimated at $85.1 billion by the year's end.

Savitri Jindal's remarkable financial ascent in 2023 is not just a reflection of her business expertise but also a testament to the dynamic and ever-evolving Indian economic environment. Her story stands as an inspiring example of resilience and strategic foresight in the world of business.