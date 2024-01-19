Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 19, 2024)

Funding

JJ Tax raises Rs 6 Cr in a seed funding round

Tax app JJ Tax has raised Rs 6 crore in a seed funding round which saw Narayanamoorthy and Hrishita Investment Advisory participate. The funds from this round will be used to improve its existing app's capabilities as well as its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.

Other news

Ved Agarwal joins Grip Invest as its CMO

Ved Agarwal will be joining Grip Invest as its new Chief Marketing Officer at Grip Invest.

"I was curious to know what new age marketing would look like," he said on LinkedIn. Agarwal previously served as Head of Marketing at True Elements and has worked with Amazon in the past.

InShorts launches creator programme

News aggregator platform InShorts has launched a creator programme where individuals can learn how to boost website traffic, improve SEO rankings, and more. It also said users can learn how they can gain visibility among premium audiences within InShorts.

MedLern collaborates with Koyas Hospital to improve healthcare operations

Digital learning solution MedLern has entered into a strategic partnership with Koyas Hospital to provide healthcare training, find ways to optimise operations, and improve patient care outcomes.

"We're thrilled to partner with Koyas Hospital, supporting their healthcare workforce's training needs. Our commitment is to improve care outcomes by equipping staff with advanced skills. Our full-stack approach, backed by automated tools, anticipates impactful results within 60-90 days, reducing training time and costs," MedLern said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: This copy has been updated to correct the name of a company.)

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)