Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Uber launches operations in Jammu and Kashmir

Uber will offer Uber Go and outstation cab service Uber Intercity in the Valley.

Press Trust of India8505 Stories
Uber launches operations in Jammu and Kashmir

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

2 min Read

Ride-hailing firm ﻿Uber﻿ has started operations in Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of services in Srinagar.

Uber will offer Uber Go and outstation cab service Uber Intercity in the Valley.

"Uber's launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets. Residents of Srinagar and visiting tourists can now book Uber Go and Uber Intercity rides for their mobility needs," Uber said in a statement.

Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam, the company said.

Old über
Also Read
Ola to deepen footprint in e-bike taxi space; offer ecommerce delivery services

"With the global ride-hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists as well as locals will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app. The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities," Head of Supply and Regional Operations at Uber Shiva Shailendran said.

Earlier this month, Uber launched the Green-Autos service in Ayodhya.

It also partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to launch the app-based car aggregator service across airports—Surat, Indore, Bhubaneswar, and Varanasi—this month.

Uber is an American transport mobility company that entered India in 2013 and now has services available across 125 cities in the country.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

4

FoodTech

Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

5

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter