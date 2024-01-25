Unacademy elevates Jagnoor Singh as COO of offline centres

Edtech firm ﻿Unacademy﻿ has elevated Jagnoor Singh as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its offline centres business.

Over the past two years, Singh, with his leadership skills and a dedicated team, has played a pivotal role in growing and building the company’s offline centres business, the firm said.

“In the last two years that Jagnoor has led Unacademy centres, he has delivered remarkable growth and built our centres into one of the largest businesses of the Unacademy Group,” Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, said.

He added, “...In his new role, he will further build Unacademy centres into a robust and learner-centric business with a focus on delivering outcomes and quality for our learners.”

With a career spanning 15 years, Singh brings a lot of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Unacademy, he worked with companies like Airtel and Oyo.

Singh’s elevation announcement follows the appointment of Pratik Dalal as the Chief Financial Officer of Unacademy centres.

These leadership movements come at a time when the edtech unicorn has witnessed a jump in revenue through sharp growth in its offline business. However, the revenue from the online test preparation segment—its core business—has dropped.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,678.1 crore in FY23, a fall of 41.1% from Rs 2,847.9 crore recorded in the earlier fiscal period. Its operating revenue surged 26.1%, touching Rs 907 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 719.2 crore in FY22, as per its recent consolidated financial statements.

Meanwhile, Unacademy has witnessed a series of top-level departures including Arnab Dutta, who was Senior Vice President at Unacademy until June. Dutta assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer at Vedantu in September. Last year, Unacademy Chief Financial Officer Subramanian Ramachandran also departed.

Founded by Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015, Unacademy claims to have a network of over 91,000 registered educators and more than 99 million learners, offering education in over 14 Indian languages across 10,000 cities.