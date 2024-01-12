Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya is launching an incubator for enterprise software startups

Billionaire and Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya is launching 8090, a fully-funded incubator to support enterprise software startups.

"Tell us what enterprise software you use and my team and I will build you an 80% feature complete version at a 90% discount," Palihapitiya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

I’m starting an incubator. Funded entirely by me. It’s called 8090.



Tell us what enterprise software you use and my team and I will build you an 80% feature complete version at a 90% discount.



We are using AI and offshoring to make this happen. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 11, 2024

8090 incubator will use artificial intelligence (AI) and offshoring to keep costs down and development times short, the prominent investor said.

Palihapitiya, a Sri Lankan-born Canadian and American venture capitalist, engineer, and SPAC sponsor, is the Founder and CEO of venture capital firm Social Capital. Started in 2011, the VC firm has invested in climate science, life sciences, and biotechnology, and decentralised the digital economy.

Also Read Varthana Finance bags $14M from Blue Earth Capital

In 2015, Social Capital became a leading investor in a funding round for productivity platform Slack Technologies. Palihapitiya resigned from the board of directors of Slack in December 2019 for reasons unclear.

Social Capital was in the news late last year when a report in The Information said that the firm tried to sell stake worth $312 million in hundreds of startups.