Veganism demystified: Beginner's guide to plant-based living

Are you planning to explore veganism but feeling a bit lost on where to begin? You're not alone—plenty of individuals share your curiosity about embracing a vegan lifestyle, and January being the Veganuary month, you’re good to go.





The stereotype about vegans never ceasing to talk about their cruelty-free lifestyle often turns off many from considering it. Yet, behind this chatter lies a dedication to a morally conscious way of living. Contrary to popular portrayals in the media, not all vegans fit the stereotype of tree-hugging hippies who never shower. People adopt this lifestyle for varied reasons, and if you're reading this, you might have an interest too.





The recent surge of veganism is unmistakable. With over 20 per cent of consumers now incorporating more plant-based foods into their diets, it has become a hot topic of numerous documentaries and endorsements from influential figures like Bill Clinton and Ariana Grande. Even campuses are adapting, with an estimated 42 per cent of college and university menus turning plant-based by 2025. Social media further propels its popularity, making it easier to share, explore, and adopt.





Stepping into the world of veganism can feel daunting. From dietary choices to clothing preferences, it requires a wide array of decisions. After all, why would anyone renounce the deliciousness of meat or the allure of leather? Especially in a country boasting tantalising dishes and captivating spices, the transition might seem overwhelming initially.





For those embarking on this vegan journey, whether as a New Year's resolution or a conscious decision, the question arises: Is it an abrupt change or a meticulously planned transition? To assist you, we've curated a beginner's guide to veganism this Veganuary, packed with invaluable tips and advice. Read along!

What is veganism?

Veganism isn't just an extension of vegetarianism; it's a conscious step further.





Transcending from a mere dietary choice; it's a philosophy centred on refraining from all forms of animal product usage. While vegetarians avoid meat (including fish, dairy, eggs, and honey) vegans take it a step beyond, relinquishing not only these foods but also any products tested on animals. This includes clothing made from fur, wool, leather, and other animal-derived materials.





The Vegan Society defines veganism as–“Veganism is a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.”





People embrace veganism for various reasons, ranging from ethical considerations that minimise animal exploitation to environmental consciousness and health benefits. For some, it's rooted in spiritual or religious beliefs.





Ultimately, regardless of others' perspectives on the nuances of veganism, what matters most is your journey. Take the time to introspect and decide why embracing veganism appeals to you, and craft rules that align with your beliefs and aspirations.





Without further ado, let’s get started with the tips and tricks.

Declutter your mind before commencing

Approach this journey with an open mind, setting aside any preconceived notions. Dismiss the misconceptions about veganism being too costly, lacking in nutrients, or too time-intensive to adopt. A positive mindset can make embracing plant-based choices an enriching, delightful, and fulfilling experience.





Think of it as food that reciprocates the love we put into it. You'll find more budget-friendly shopping options, explore new delightful flavours, and gradually find meal preparation easier.





What matters most is finding a pace that suits you.

Make your meals simple but diverse

While the allure of mock meats, vegan cheese, and alternative kinds of milk might be strong, these products can be pricey. Consider starting your vegan journey with simpler, more accessible foods.





Focus on whole foods rich in essential nutrients like grains, vegetables, legumes, starches, fruits, nuts, and seeds as the cornerstone of your meals. You can also explore a myriad of delectable options—soups, stews, chilli, and curries—crafted solely from wholesome produce. Not only are these choices healthier, but they also won't burn a hole in your pocket.





It’s all about giving your favourite meals a vegan makeover!

Conduct adequate research

Knowledge is key to a successful transition to veganism. While embracing a vegan lifestyle can offer excellent health benefits, it's crucial to make informed choices. Before altering your diet, delve into the intricacies to identify plant-based sources rich in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamin B-12.





It’s also important to research the companies and restaurants you endorse. Despite labels boasting "ethically sourced," "sustainable practices," or "local" ingredients, these claims might not always reveal the complete story. Some establishments have used such labels deceptively to capitalise on the growing interest in eco-friendly practices. Engage in thorough research, prioritise locally sourced products, and don't hesitate to inquire with restaurants about the specifics of their ingredients.

Always read labels before purchasing

Mastering the art of label reading becomes essential as you embark on your vegan journey.

While some products now prominently display ‘suitable for vegans’ labels, many items still lack these markings.





Even products like biscuits, crisps, and beer might hide animal-derived ingredients within their ingredient lists. Keep an eye out for substances like casein, rennet, collagen, whey, lactose, shellac, gelatin, carmine, anchovies, lactic acid, and beeswax.





So, prepare to scrutinise labels closely and, at times, break out the magnifying glass.

Experiment, experiment, experiment!

Expand your culinary horizons by embracing new flavours and ingredients. With a vast array of vegan recipes spanning the globe, there's something delightful for every palate.





If a complete switch to veganism feels overwhelming, start by incorporating an array of whole legumes, grains, vegetables, tofu, and soy or almond milk into your breakfast routine. Foods like plant-based pasta and quinoa also serve as stellar starters for your vegan journey. Enhance them with an abundance of flavourful herbs, vibrant vegetables, and delicious sauces! Then, gradually eliminate fish from your meals, and continue making adjustments at your own comfortable pace.





This gradual introduction helps acquaint you with diverse plant-based foods and cultivates ease in their preparation. Explore appealing vegan recipes that pique your interest.





Remember, you're not confined to forcing down tofu and broccoli if they're not to your liking. Be adventurous and explore new vegetarian food weekly.

Opt for guidance if needed

While vegetarian options exist, not all of them guarantee a healthy lifestyle. Surprisingly, snacks like Skittles, potato chips, and even Oreos fall under the vegan category but might not contribute to overall health if consumed regularly. This dietary shift might initially feel overwhelming, and concerns about nutritional adequacy might arise.





If you're feeling unsure or overwhelmed about achieving balanced nutrition, seeking guidance from a plant-based registered dietitian can prove immensely beneficial. They can address any specific concerns you have, whether it's navigating menus or crafting a well-rounded vegan plate that meets your nutritional needs.

Network and join communities

Transitioning to veganism can feel isolating if you don't have a support network.

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter host groups and accounts solely dedicated to all things vegan. These communities serve as hubs where individuals share recipes, offer valuable tips, and extend advice, especially for those new to veganism. Embrace these spaces to share your own experiences and learn from others.





Embarking on a vegan lifestyle is a transformative journey that demands patience, an open mind, and a thirst for knowledge. Through self-education, gradual changes, and finding a supportive community, you can embrace a way of life that resonates with your values, promoting a healthier, more compassionate world. Remember, each small step you take contributes to a more mindful and sustainable existence.