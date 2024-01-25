Bill Gates Collaborates with India on Gender Equality Initiative at WEF 2024

At the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, a landmark initiative was unveiled by the Indian delegation, headlined by Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs. This initiative, known as the "Alliance for Global Good- Gender Equity and Equality," symbolises a pivotal step in India's commitment to championing gender equality on the global stage.

The genesis of this Alliance is rooted in the principles outlined in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women-led development. The Alliance's core mission is to synergize global best practices and mobilise investment in key sectors such as women’s health, education, and entrepreneurship. This endeavor aligns with the broader goals of the G20, notably through initiatives such as Business 20, Women 20, and G20 EMPOWER.

During the WEF, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani underscored the critical role of collaboration across industry, enterprise, and social sectors in forging this Alliance. She drew attention to India's progressive and inclusive growth narrative, which has gained commendation from the WEF community. The Alliance has garnered considerable support from a diverse array of industry leaders and organisations, including major corporations and over 10,000 industry partners.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has come forward to support this initiative, with the CII Centre for Women Leadership serving as the Alliance's operational hub. The World Economic Forum and Invest India have joined as network and institutional partners, respectively, marking a significant confluence of global stakeholders.

The Alliance resonates with India's guiding principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - envisioning a unified global family - and is committed to inclusive development ("Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas"). It aims to be a driving force in tackling gender-related challenges worldwide.

A notable feature of this year's WEF was the establishment of the “We Lead” lounge, a first-of-its-kind initiative by CII and BMGF, aimed at promoting women's leadership. This lounge hosted discussions and exhibited products from women entrepreneurs, emphasising the critical role of women in economic growth and development.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani actively engaged in various sessions at the WEF, focusing on India's policy initiatives and commitment to gender equality and women-led development. Her discussions with international leaders further reinforced the potential for global collaborations in sustainable development.

The 2024 WEF marked a significant moment, with India's commitment to gender equity and equality receiving global endorsement, thus reinforcing its role as a leader in advocating for a more gender-inclusive future.