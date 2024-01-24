YourStory brings the ultimate D2C festival: Brands of India 2024

The days when Indians were obsessed with foreign brands and labels are long gone, and Indian brands are being celebrated like never before. The direct-to-consumer (D2C) surge, thanks to the digital boom, has led Indians to embrace desi brands with a vengeance. The quality of products on offer is not just at par with foreign brands, but is sometimes better. Some brands are even making waves overseas! Vahdam Teas being a case in point.

D2C, as the name suggests, is when businesses sell to the end consumer directly, bypassing middlemen or retailers. India has always been a price-sensitive market, but in an interesting turn of events, the new-age consumer doesn’t mind spending a little extra if they are in love with a product. Price continues to be a determining factor for many, but it has likely come down in the priority order with quality, ease, and trust taking precedence.

As of 2022, the Indian D2C market value was worth $12 billion, according to a KPMG report. It is projected to cross $60 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40%. Another report by Redseer Strategy Consultants expects the D2C market to achieve a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $30 billion to $35 billion by 2027. These numbers suggest that the D2C wave is not just a passing fad but is expected to grow from strength to strength.

YourStory aims to tap this wave with a day-long festival in Bengaluru where we celebrate and champion India’s D2C brands. Scheduled to be held on March 22, 2024, in Bengaluru, Brands of India 2024 is more than just an event. It is a celebration of the massive wave D2C brands are riding in India. It is a festival of homegrown brands, their stories, resilience, and unique offerings.

The event won’t involve sitting in a hall and listening to people talk. Sure, that’s there and we promise you the most engaging conversations in the space, in the form of fireside chats, panel discussions, keynote speeches, masterclasses, pitching opportunities, networking opportunities and more. But the offering we are especially proud of is providing a platform and a dedicated space to D2C brands at the event to walk the talk as they showcase their offerings, both existing and new, to get real-time feedback and insights from real-time consumers.

Come, be a part of the ultimate D2C brands festival to gain insights and get valuable advice from ecosystem stakeholders and investors. Grab the opportunity to pitch your idea/startup, to network, and attend special mixers. Get ready to engage with 500+ attendees, 50+ speakers, and 50+ partners!

At Brands of India 2024, YourStory will also launch two special reports – one on 100 Emerging D2C Brands and the other on the State of India’s D2C Ecosystem.

Are you ready to jump on to the D2C juggernaut?

For any queries related to Brands of India 2024 please contact us at [email protected]