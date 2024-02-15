Agri fintech startup Ayekart raises $6.5M in Series A round from Omnivore, others

Ayekart, a fintech startup focused on the agricultural food segment, has raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore, Siana Capital, and Unleash Capital Partners.

The company will utilise this capital to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its operations to reach a larger number of farmer-producer organisations, food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Founded in 2020, Ayekart provides fintech and supply chain solutions across the agricultural food value chain. It has so far raised $6.29 million in funding across five rounds.

It has a presence in 18 Indian states and has over 9,000 active merchants on its platform facilitating 2.5 lakh transactions. Ayekart claimed it has been profitable ever since its inception.

Commenting on the fundraising, Debarshi Dutta, Co-founder and CEO of Ayekart, said, "We understand the critical pain points that agri-food MSMEs face—the need for market linkages, access to finance, and an efficient technology ecosystem to enhance their businesses. To address these challenges, we have developed innovative fintech solutions tailored to empower FPOs and agrifood MSMEs.”

Ayekart has a team of over 150 people across six locations in India. Its founders include Debarshi Dutta, Ashutosh Singh, Milind Borgikar, Kunjal Thackar, and Anand Mugad.

"Ayekart's focus on empowering agri-food MSMEs with its cutting-edge technological approach resonates deeply with our investment philosophy,” said Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore.