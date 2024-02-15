Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Agri fintech startup Ayekart raises $6.5M in Series A round from Omnivore, others

Ayekart will use the capital to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its operations to reach a larger number of FPOs, food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Thimmaya Poojary1862 Stories
Agri fintech startup Ayekart raises $6.5M in Series A round from Omnivore, others

Thursday February 15, 2024,

2 min Read

Ayekart, a fintech startup focused on the agricultural food segment, has raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore, Siana Capital, and Unleash Capital Partners.

The company will utilise this capital to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its operations to reach a larger number of farmer-producer organisations, food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Founded in 2020, Ayekart provides fintech and supply chain solutions across the agricultural food value chain. It has so far raised $6.29 million in funding across five rounds.

Ayekart founders
Also Read
How farming as a service is revolutionalising new-age agriculture

It has a presence in 18 Indian states and has over 9,000 active merchants on its platform facilitating 2.5 lakh transactions. Ayekart claimed it has been profitable ever since its inception.

Commenting on the fundraising, Debarshi Dutta, Co-founder and CEO of Ayekart, said, "We understand the critical pain points that agri-food MSMEs face—the need for market linkages, access to finance, and an efficient technology ecosystem to enhance their businesses. To address these challenges, we have developed innovative fintech solutions tailored to empower FPOs and agrifood MSMEs.”

Ayekart has a team of over 150 people across six locations in India. Its founders include Debarshi Dutta, Ashutosh Singh, Milind Borgikar, Kunjal Thackar, and Anand Mugad.

"Ayekart's focus on empowering agri-food MSMEs with its cutting-edge technological approach resonates deeply with our investment philosophy,” said Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Paytm shares drop 5% hitting lower circuit amid ED scrutiny

3

News

Rapido introduces SaaS model for auto driver partners as it changes commission model

4

FoodTech

House of brands strategy to fuel food services industry: Redseer

5

News

Tata Neu denies reports of deal talk with Uber