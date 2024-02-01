From LOL to ROFL: These Budget 2024 memes best capture our 'interim' sentiments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Interim Budget 2024 today, but you may not really need your calculator.

There wasn't any major surprise or policy change as we're in election season.

While there were no tweaks in taxation, the FM said the near future will be a "golden era" for India's tech-savvy youth while announcing a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore with 50-year interest-free loans for startups in sunrise domains. The government also plans to expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem.

Meanwhile, as the nation sipped the morning coffee taking in the 58-minute Budget speech, netizens were doing what they do best—crafting memes to cope with Budget blues.

So what are we waiting for? Let the meme fest begin!

With no major announcements, this Budget came as a ‘disappointment’ for the netizens.

Apt meme for this year budget !! Jaisa tha waisa hi phir hai 🥲 #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/QniRlMexGD — Indian Elon (@Eloonfraud) February 1, 2024

No tax changes in the Budget? Looks like laughter remains the best (and only) relief for us Indians!

The middle class's confusion continues.

One for the traders.

How it started:

My first ever meme was on Budget day 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZQbYmYF9nR — Sarang Sood (@SarangSood) February 1, 2024

How is it going:

Big shoutout to the financial fairies for making sense of numbers for us!

Interim Budget 2024 Memes Take Over The Internet https://t.co/7bsntXxNFo — HealthMeUp (@healthmeup) February 1, 2024

We all have that one friend in the group

Just one more...

Just one last one ... promise!

Okay, we will stop here now.

But before going, take one for the road … (Iykyk)!