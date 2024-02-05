Creator-focused platform Wishlink raises $7M led by Fundamentum, Elevation Capital

Creator-focused platform ﻿Wishlink﻿ has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Fundamentum. Elevation Capital also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to scale its current category fashion and increase the scale of its creator base from its current base of 2,000 to about 15,000, Shaurya Gupta, Founder of Gurugram-based Wishlink, told YourStory. It will also look to expand its business into other categories like beauty, personal care, home decor, health and fitness, he added.

Founded in 2022 by Gupta along with Divyansh Ameta and Chandan Yadav, Wishlink is a tool that enables creator-driven commerce. It has tie-ups with nearly 60 brands which include H&M, Westside, and Faballey, among others.

Including the fresh capital, the company has raised $10 million in total.

"Discovery-led thesis is something that we are excited about.... in fashion, for instance, you need to know what's the latest trend in the market, how to style a product...these types of discoveries are better than something content lead," said Gupta.

Credit: YourStory Design

Health of the creator economy

While the India Creator Economy Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2030, as per a report by Coherent MI, it is not without its challenges. Globally ad revenues have begun to shrink, causing brands to either pull back or rethink digital strategies.

"I think we are in probably the first 10% of this entire, you know, race that we will have to get to... these are very small ups and downs that I don't think we should think of them as kind of patterns, this is a very natural phenomena that we have seen across industries," said Ashish Kumar, Co-founder and General Partner, Fundamentum.

"I think that health of the creator economy is outstanding, right, I see more and more people, you know, jumping, effectively, leaving their full-time jobs and starting to do this... brands too are moving to a lot more creators," he added.

"Decline ad rates are actually a plus for creators," said Amit Aggarwal, Principal, Elevation Capital. "There's a big flip to creators now actually wanting more control of their reach and their fandom."