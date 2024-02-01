Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Union Budget

Fiscal deficit for FY25 pegged at 5.1% of GDP against 5.8% in current fiscal: FM

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman said tax receipts for 2024-25 projected is projected at Rs 26.02 lakh crore.

Press Trust of India8530 Stories
Fiscal deficit for FY25 pegged at 5.1% of GDP against 5.8% in current fiscal: FM

Thursday February 01, 2024,

1 min Read

The fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is estimated at 5.1% of GDP against 5.8% in the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said tax receipts for 2024-25 projected is projected at Rs 26.02 lakh crore.

She informed that the fiscal deficit in FY24 is expected at 5.8% of GDP, down from 5.9% estimated earlier.

Also Read
FM Nirmala Sitharaman opens Interim Budget with remarks on entrepreneurship and opportunities

The union government's fiscal deficit touched Rs 9.82 lakh crore, or 55% of the annual Budget target, at December-end 2023. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 59.8% of the Budget estimates for 2022-23.

Sitharaman also said 50-year interest-free loans of Rs 75,000 crore to be extended to states to realise the dream of a developed India, and added that every challenge of pre-2014 was overcome through our economic management.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Govt pegs FY'25 disinvestment target at Rs 50,000 crore; to receive Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal

3

Union Budget

Stock markets stay flat with no boost from the Union Budget 2024

4

AI Gen

Sunrise Chronicles: Vincent van Gogh Painting Life's Challenges into Masterpieces

5

News

Budget 2024: Economists say fiscal numbers look realistic