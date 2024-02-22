Menu
News

HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. Their collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

Press Trust of India8597 Stories
HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

Thursday February 22, 2024,

2 min Read

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services.

The partnership brings together HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, said a press release.

The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, it added.

"Intel Foundry's advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible, and diverse solutions to our mutual clients," said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

This will also give clients greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing, Guntur added.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. Their collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

