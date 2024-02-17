Hello,

Some respite for Paytm.

The RBI on Friday extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to suspend accepting deposits, pushing the cutoff date from February 29 to March 15.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, along with Busy Bee Airways, have submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First.

ICYMI: OpenAI’s text-to-video AI model Sora creates stunning videos.

Lastly, it’s a literal man vs wild situation in Bainbridge, Georgia, as the residents of the city have risen in opposition to the planned construction of a ‘monkey metropolis’. Yep, you read that right!

Planned by Safer Human Medicine, the 200-acre facility—which could cost up to $396 million—is expected to house 30,000 long-tailed macaques, a species native to Southeast Asia. In contrast, the city itself houses just 14,000 humans.

Is this a real-life prequel to the sci-fi movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes?

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Inside Gurugram’s Glasshouse

Theatre trends of tomorrow

Chasing dreams at 60

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the largest city by area in the continental United States?

Wine and Food

For years now, Gurugram, New Delhi’s swanky cousin, made headlines for being counted among the hottest food and beverage destinations in the country.

This time around–or let’s say once again, Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar has reposed faith in the city (after SAGA) with his newest offering, Glasshouse: World Grill and Bar.

Borderless cuisines:

Unlike most restaurants in the city, Glasshouse’s design and decor serve as a literal breath of fresh air. It is a space that is swathed in greenery, just like its name reflects.

The menu will leave you utterly confused—especially because it’s so vast! One will possibly want to sample everything but have some mercy on your stomach and leave some room for your next visit.

“Borderless cuisine is a perfect way to describe our thoughts—there’s something for every palate. We have tried to keep some comfort foods along with a few innovative dishes,” says Founder Vishal Anand.

Entertainment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 10,000 theatres shut their doors, making the outdoor entertainment industry one of the worst-hit sectors. Even as OTT enjoyed its time in the sun, leading multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd. was confident about the return of movie-goers to theatres.

What has changed and continues to help the multiplex operator grow, is its decision to focus on creating experiences in the last couple of years.

The cinematic experience:

PVR INOX, which hit the 900 screens mark in January last year, aims to operate 1,000 screens by the end of FY2024.

While movies remain the core source of entertainment, the response to alternate content, whether it is concert films, live sporting content, or anime, has been overwhelming.

For the 50-over cricket format, we see massive occupancies for marquee clashes. The live screening of recent cricket World Cup matches transformed cinemas into vibrant stadiums.

Art and Culture

Bhupal Ramnathkar has had a long and successful career in advertising and design, winning over 200 awards from some of the most prestigious institutions in the world, such as Cannes Lions, One Show, and the London International Advertising Awards.

However, he always harboured a passion for photography. Now over 60 years of age, Ramnathkar has the time to pause and reflect on his journey. He believes he has attained maturity and is on a mission to establish himself as a fine artist.

New paths:

“I am not a photographer, graphic designer, or painter … I am an artist. I want to explore that now. My exhibition Reflections 2.0 is a jhalak (window) of what I want to achieve during the rest of my life,” he says.

Most of his artworks depict landscapes, while a few are focused on people. According to him, whatever he creates is also a reflection of the person that he is.

His current exhibition turns the lens on Kashmir during the spring season when the colours are drastically different from other times of the year. The landscape blooms in myriad shades, and that’s what Ramnathkar wanted to capture in his photographs.

News & updates

AI chips: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working to secure US government approval for a massive venture to boost global manufacturing of AI chips, an effort that risks raising national security and antitrust concerns in Washington, Bloomberg reported.

Which is the largest city by area in the continental United States?

Answer: Sitka, Alaska.

