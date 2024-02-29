⁠Myntra Launches "Sneaker for Every Scene" Campaign

Myntra, India's leading destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has recently launched an exciting new campaign titled "Sneaker for Every Scene". This initiative is set to highlight the extensive collection of premium sneakers available through the Myntra Sneaker Club (MSC) store on its platform. The campaign, conceptualised by The Voice Authority (TVA Group) and directed by Nikunj Singh, aims to celebrate the growing sneaker culture in India and showcase the wide array of sneakers that Myntra offers, including legendary and iconic lines from top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, and more.

Sneaker Love Celebrated

The "Sneaker for Every Scene" initiative highlights the enthusiasm and affection people hold for sneakers, showcasing a broad selection of over 10,000 designs from upwards of 20 top brands available through the Myntra Sneaker Club. Sneakers symbolise confidence, empowering individuals to navigate various situations while leading in style trends. Set across three distinct environments, the campaign's video demonstrates the necessity of diverse sneaker styles for varied occasions.

A 360-Degree Campaign

Myntra's wide-ranging campaign features creative aspects such as artificial intelligence videos, collaborations with influencers, outdoor marketing, and inserts in the Times Booklet. Compiled by industry specialists, these inserts will highlight a selection of Myntra's premier sneaker designs, captivating the interest of sneaker enthusiasts.

Collaborations and Innovations

Myntra is teaming up with more than twelve sneaker aficionados to spark lively discussions about sneakers. This effort aims to enhance the prominence of the Myntra Sneaker Club and its offerings among their followers. Furthermore, a new AR filter will be introduced on Snapchat, enabling users to virtually test and explore sneakers from Myntra's collection, simplifying the process for them to buy the pairs they love.

Bridging the Gap

Abhishek Gour, Director of Marketing at Myntra, highlighted the campaign's significance, stating that there has been an unprecedented surge in demand for sneakers in India. Myntra's Sneaker Club aims to bridge the gap between sneaker enthusiasts and access to coveted legacy lines, meeting the evolving tastes of discerning sneakerheads. The campaign not only celebrates sneaker culture but also reaffirms Myntra's commitment to delivering top sneaker trends.

The Future of Sneaker Shopping

Footwear, particularly sneakers, has emerged as one of the top categories on Myntra, showcasing strong growth led by the rise of casualisation and the demand for comfort. With exclusive collaborations with global sneaker brands and limited edition lines selling out in record time, the Myntra Sneaker Club is revolutionising online sneaker shopping. The store features a dynamic new look, highlighting sneakers for every occasion, trending styles, and coveted collaborations, ensuring that every sneaker lover finds their perfect match.

Myntra's "Sneaker for Every Scene" campaign is set to elevate the online shopping experience for sneaker enthusiasts, making it the go-to destination for anyone looking to step up their sneaker game.