Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

⁠Myntra Launches "Sneaker for Every Scene" Campaign

Myntra, India's leading destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has recently launched an exciting new campaign titled "Sneaker for Every Scene"

Nucleus_AI1594 Stories
⁠Myntra Launches "Sneaker for Every Scene" Campaign

Thursday February 29, 2024,

3 min Read

Myntra, India's leading destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has recently launched an exciting new campaign titled "Sneaker for Every Scene". This initiative is set to highlight the extensive collection of premium sneakers available through the Myntra Sneaker Club (MSC) store on its platform. The campaign, conceptualised by The Voice Authority (TVA Group) and directed by Nikunj Singh, aims to celebrate the growing sneaker culture in India and showcase the wide array of sneakers that Myntra offers, including legendary and iconic lines from top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, and more.

Sneaker Club

Sneaker Love Celebrated

The "Sneaker for Every Scene" initiative highlights the enthusiasm and affection people hold for sneakers, showcasing a broad selection of over 10,000 designs from upwards of 20 top brands available through the Myntra Sneaker Club. Sneakers symbolise confidence, empowering individuals to navigate various situations while leading in style trends. Set across three distinct environments, the campaign's video demonstrates the necessity of diverse sneaker styles for varied occasions.

Sneaker for every season

A 360-Degree Campaign

Myntra's wide-ranging campaign features creative aspects such as artificial intelligence videos, collaborations with influencers, outdoor marketing, and inserts in the Times Booklet. Compiled by industry specialists, these inserts will highlight a selection of Myntra's premier sneaker designs, captivating the interest of sneaker enthusiasts.

Collaborations and Innovations

Myntra is teaming up with more than twelve sneaker aficionados to spark lively discussions about sneakers. This effort aims to enhance the prominence of the Myntra Sneaker Club and its offerings among their followers. Furthermore, a new AR filter will be introduced on Snapchat, enabling users to virtually test and explore sneakers from Myntra's collection, simplifying the process for them to buy the pairs they love.

Bridging the Gap

Abhishek Gour, Director of Marketing at Myntra, highlighted the campaign's significance, stating that there has been an unprecedented surge in demand for sneakers in India. Myntra's Sneaker Club aims to bridge the gap between sneaker enthusiasts and access to coveted legacy lines, meeting the evolving tastes of discerning sneakerheads. The campaign not only celebrates sneaker culture but also reaffirms Myntra's commitment to delivering top sneaker trends.

The Future of Sneaker Shopping

Footwear, particularly sneakers, has emerged as one of the top categories on Myntra, showcasing strong growth led by the rise of casualisation and the demand for comfort. With exclusive collaborations with global sneaker brands and limited edition lines selling out in record time, the Myntra Sneaker Club is revolutionising online sneaker shopping. The store features a dynamic new look, highlighting sneakers for every occasion, trending styles, and coveted collaborations, ensuring that every sneaker lover finds their perfect match.

Myntra's "Sneaker for Every Scene" campaign is set to elevate the online shopping experience for sneaker enthusiasts, making it the go-to destination for anyone looking to step up their sneaker game.

Edited by Roshni Manghnani

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Funding

Fashion jewellery brand Kushal’s raises Rs 284 Cr from Lighthouse

4

TechSparks

Funding does not solve everything: upGrad’s Ronnie Screwvala on BYJU’S saga

5

AI Gen

Can TATA compete with Zomato and Swiggy in India By partnering with ONDC?