Advertising veteran Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, also known as "Bodhi" or "Bo", with over 18 years of experience, identified a critical gap in the industry: a lack of skilled copywriters. He noticed this issue early in his career, witnessing interns struggle without proper guidance, and observed a similar trend persisting today. Many individuals label themselves "copywriters" despite lacking the necessary skills, often fueled by "hustle culture" and claiming titles without proper training.

To bridge this gap and equip individuals with practical copywriting expertise, Dasgupta launched "The Copy Traineeship" in November 2022. This isn't just any course. It is a a special month-long deep dive into various aspects of copywriting, including crafting taglines, writing ads, and selling ideas. Bodhi wanted to make learning fun and interesting, not like sitting in a boring classroom. Hence, he added cool features like guest speakers and practical tasks to help students really understand the tricks of the trade, believing in starting small and building upon foundational skills to develop well-rounded copywriters. This mirrored Dasgupta's belief in practicing what he preaches.

Since the course started, it's been a big hit. Every month, around 30 to 35 people join to learn how to write better. They get to work on real-life tasks, like coming up with taglines, copies, and ads. Bodhi has made the course very interactive and fun, believing that this is the best way to learn.

What's really cool is that after students finish the course, they gain access to the "Copy With Bo (CWB)" WhatsApp group where they can find out about job opportunities, discuss what's happening in the world of advertising, and keep practicing their writing skills. Dasgupta aspires to create India's largest copywriting community and currently has over 1,400 members.

He acknowledges the generational shift in the advertising landscape and expresses concern about the lack of skilled writers in the upcoming years. He emphasises the need for dedication and hard work, urging aspiring copywriters to build strong portfolios and hone their craft.

He thought that he is in advertising, the course he offers is all about advertising, then why not make the promotion of the course an advertisement as well? He recently created and launched a music video, titled "Copy Copy Baby," set to the tune of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," to promote the course in a memorable and engaging way. It was a creative way to show what the course is all about and attract people's attention.

Dasgupta's innovative approach to teaching and his concern for the future of copywriting highlight the importance of practical training and mentorship in fostering a skilled workforce. This initiative not only addresses the identified skill gap but also empowers individuals to pursue their careers in copywriting with the necessary knowledge and guidance.