PM Modi announces names of astronauts of Gaganyaan human space flight mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

The four astronauts are Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram.

Bestowing 'astronaut wings' to them, the PM said they are four forces that encompass the aspirations of 1.4 billion people of the country.

After four decades, an Indian was poised to venture into space, and "this time around the countdown, the timing, and even the rocket would be ours", he said.

The PM further said he was proud and happy that most components used in the Gaganyaan human flight mission are made in India.

The PM also emphasised the "important role" played by women in the country's space programme and said those like Chandrayaan—the moon mission and Gaganyaan would not be possible without their contribution and participation.

Modi also said India's success in the space sector was not only sowing the seeds of scientific temperament in the country's young generation, but was also helping it emerge as a dynamic global player in the 21st century by showcasing significant developmental strides across various sectors.

The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).