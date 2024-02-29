Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

TechSparks

Right values, right mindset, and hunger for knowledge are key to growth, says Trivikraman Thampy of Games24x7

While skills can be built over time, right values and right mindset are much more important, said Games24x7's Co-founder & Co-CEO, Trivikraman Thampy, at TechSparks Mumbai.

Raghav Mahobe18 Stories
Right values, right mindset, and hunger for knowledge are key to growth, says Trivikraman Thampy of Games24x7

Thursday February 29, 2024,

2 min Read

Having people with the right values, the right mindset, and the hunger for knowledge is important while building a unicorn in the gaming business, said Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder and Co-CEO of gaming startup Games24x7.

"I think we got very fortunate [that] we were able to identify certain people who had the right skill set," said Thampy, in a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Mumbai.

While skills can be built over time, right values and right mindset are much more important, he said, citing the example of Saroj Panigrahi, who started out at Games24x7 as an entry-level engineer. Panigrahi is currently the chief operating officer at the Malabar Investments-backed startup.

Growth is also driven by knowledge, and this happens when you ask 'why', noted Thampy.

"You see a feature perform very well, user revenues increase [or] retention improve ... This [must be] always followed by a 'why' ... Why did this happen?"

Being hungry for knowledge, not being strongly opinionated, and being willing to throw aside the strongest-held beliefs in front of data are some of the traits that the company has looked for in people, emphasised Thampy.

Games24x7's offerings include gaming platforms such as RummyCircle and My11Circle. The company claims it has more than 100 million users and over 5.5 billion games have been played on its platforms till date. It last raised a funding of $75 million in March 2022.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Funding

Fashion jewellery brand Kushal’s raises Rs 284 Cr from Lighthouse

4

TechSparks

Funding does not solve everything: upGrad’s Ronnie Screwvala on BYJU’S saga

5

AI Gen

Can TATA compete with Zomato and Swiggy in India By partnering with ONDC?