Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Corporate

SoftBank reduces stake in Paytm by 2.2%: Report

Japan-based SoftBank has been continuously reducing its stake in Paytm ever since the fintech company went public in 2021.

Team YS14693 Stories
SoftBank reduces stake in Paytm by 2.2%: Report

Thursday February 29, 2024,

1 min Read

SoftBank Group has reduced its stake in the beleaguered fintech company Patym by 2.2% after selling its shares in January, according to media reports.

According to The Economic Times, the Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank sold more than 1.3 crore shares in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, in the open market during this period.

Following the sale, SoftBank—through its affiliate SVF India Holdings (Cayman)—now holds a 2.83% stake in the company, down from 5.01% earlier. The Japanese investment bank held an 18.5% stake in Paytm before its IPO in 2021.

Notably, SoftBank's latest move came before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) passed stringent directives against the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company.

Soundbox paytm
Also Read
Paytm Payments Bank fiasco has drawn fintechs' attention to compliance of laws: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Paytm's shares have been on a downward trend ever since its stock was listed in 2021. The RBI directive further sent the company's share price lower, and on Thursday, it closed at Rs 405 apiece, down 0.23% on the BSE.

Recently, One 97 Communications has seen its other investors like Warren Buffet-led Berkshire Hathaway and Alibaba Group of China completely exit the firm in 2023. Ant Financial, the subsidiary of Alibaba, has also reduced its stake in the company.

Edited by Suman Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

5

Quotes

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy