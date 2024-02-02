Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 2, 2024)

YourStory presents daily news roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, February 2.

Akanksha Sarma127 Stories
Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 2, 2024)

Friday February 02, 2024,

2 min Read

Funding

Swirl raises $1.1M in seed funding led by Shastra VC

Video commerce firm Swirl has raised nearly $1.1 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Shastra VC.

Aakrit Vaish (CEO Haptik), Shan Krishnasamy (Ex-CTO Freshworks), Mohammed Dewji (CEO MeTL), Naim Siddiqui (CEO Momentum), Anil Goteti (Ex-SVP Flipkart), Jiten Patri (Ex-CMO Future Group), Arun Prabhudesai (TrakinTech), Neha Kulwal (MD Mitgo), Ratan Ingu (CEO Uncode), Paresh Chaudhry (Ex-CEO Madison), also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to grow its business and cater to its global demand besides improving its go-to-market strategy.

Other news

Emeritus reveals Global Executive Immersion in Sillicon Valley for Indian C-suite execs

Edtech firm Emeritus has launched its first-ever Global Executive Immersion: Silicon Valley programme, a course tailored towards C-suite executives. Those enrolling will have access to a six-day and seven-night immersive learning experience.

"Through this programme, we aim to create a well-curated environment of networking and collaboration among Indian as well as global CXOs, while allowing them to learn from some of the biggest and well-known AI and tech leaders of the world," said Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus.

Accolite, Bounteous announce merger to drive global scale

AI services firm Accolite has merged with innovation firm Bounteous.

The combined company will be headquartered in Chicago with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and will be 5,000 people strong, with 3,400+ in India and APAC, 1,200+ in North America, and 400+ in Europe, the companies said in a statement.

Keith Schwartz will serve as CEO and Leela Kaza will serve as Co-CEO of the combined entity.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to install 10,000 fast chargers by April, offer battery warranty for 8 years

3

Edtech

BYJU’S investors call for EGM to address leadership issues; ‘deeply concerned’ about firm’s future

4

Health

Emotional maturity: The secret to personal development

5

Union Budget

EV sector gets boost for charging infra, public transportation from Budget 2024