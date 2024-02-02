Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 2, 2024)

Funding

Swirl raises $1.1M in seed funding led by Shastra VC

Video commerce firm Swirl has raised nearly $1.1 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Shastra VC.

Aakrit Vaish (CEO Haptik), Shan Krishnasamy (Ex-CTO Freshworks), Mohammed Dewji (CEO MeTL), Naim Siddiqui (CEO Momentum), Anil Goteti (Ex-SVP Flipkart), Jiten Patri (Ex-CMO Future Group), Arun Prabhudesai (TrakinTech), Neha Kulwal (MD Mitgo), Ratan Ingu (CEO Uncode), Paresh Chaudhry (Ex-CEO Madison), also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to grow its business and cater to its global demand besides improving its go-to-market strategy.

Other news

Emeritus reveals Global Executive Immersion in Sillicon Valley for Indian C-suite execs

Edtech firm Emeritus has launched its first-ever Global Executive Immersion: Silicon Valley programme, a course tailored towards C-suite executives. Those enrolling will have access to a six-day and seven-night immersive learning experience.

"Through this programme, we aim to create a well-curated environment of networking and collaboration among Indian as well as global CXOs, while allowing them to learn from some of the biggest and well-known AI and tech leaders of the world," said Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus.

Accolite, Bounteous announce merger to drive global scale

AI services firm Accolite has merged with innovation firm Bounteous.

The combined company will be headquartered in Chicago with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and will be 5,000 people strong, with 3,400+ in India and APAC, 1,200+ in North America, and 400+ in Europe, the companies said in a statement.

Keith Schwartz will serve as CEO and Leela Kaza will serve as Co-CEO of the combined entity.

