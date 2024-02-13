Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 13, 2024)

Funding

Dev Milk Foods raises Series A funding from Fireside Ventures, Pi Ventures

Dairy foods startup Dev Milk Foods, which operates under the brand name Frubon, has secured funding from Fireside Ventures Pi Ventures LLP (Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office) and other angel investors.

The funds will be used to boost the startup's retail presence, expand to other north Indian cities via various retail channels, strengthen production and distribution, and increase the product offering.

Medical devices startup Noccarc raises $2M from IAN and others

Medical devices startup Noccarc has raised $2 million in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network. Institutional investors including IIT Kanpur, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and Technology Development Board also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company's growth and expand its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Other news

Meesho says it's committed to user safety, to counteract fraud activities with legal cases

Ecommerce firm Meesho has lodged FIRs against perpetrators of a fraud wherein the company's name was used to dupe innocent users.

"These perpetrators went to great lengths, issuing forged lottery letters with enticing offers, including free cars, to deceive unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money," Meesho said in a statement, adding that it is undertaking an on-ground investigation for the same.

Following an investigation in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the state police identified and apprehended three individuals, including a bank official and a developer. Further investigation is ongoing, the statement read.

CoinDCX signs MOU with Koinex

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Koinex, which permanently disabled all digital assets trading services in 2019.

CoinDCX will work closely with Koinex's existing users to ensure a seamless transition to the CoinDCX platform. For customers who already have a CoinDCX account with the same KYC (know your customer), the transition will be automatic. Other Koinex users will be required to go through CoinDCX's established KYC and onboarding to get access to their assets.

Mufin Green Finance plans to acquire LKP Finance Ltd

EV financing non-banking financial company (NBFC) Mufin Green Finance has laid out a proposal to acquire BSE-listed NBFC LKP Finance Limited. This is likely to bring in about Rs 340 crore to Mufin Green Finance, the company said in a statement.

