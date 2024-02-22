Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 22, 2024)

Funding news

Agri-produce startup Indic Wisdom raises Rs 4 Cr in pre-Series A round

Agri-produce startup Indic Wisdom has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Mahendra Sankhe, Launch Capital, Bifco Finance, and other high-networth individuals also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funds to enhance the brand’s visibility, expand its distribution network, and build production capacity towards increasing its market presence and operational efficiency.

Other news

Ranveer Singh appointed Nothing's new brand ambassador

London-based tech brand Nothing has made Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh its new brand ambassador. He will be the face of Nothing smartphones and will be seen in the brand’s upcoming campaigns. The actor will feature in digital, print, and TVC campaigns for Nothing phones, the company said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal selects finalists under its accelerator programme

Steel company ArcelorMittal has selected three startups as finalists under its accelerator programme in collaboration with IIT Madras. The finalists were also invited for a two-day site visit to AM/NS India’s steelmaking facility in Hazira, Gujarat, following which they presented their respective technologies to management from both ArcelorMittal and AM/NS India, the company said in a statement.

The selected companies were AgroMorph Technosolutions Private Limited, Susstains Engineering Solutions LLP, and UrjanovaC Private Limited.

ChargeUp partners with Credit Fair and Ascend Capital to change EV financing in India

Driver-focused EV startup Chargeup has entered into strategic partnerships with Credit Fair and Ascend Capital, major non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

Through these partnerships, ChargeUp is working towards bridging the gap between energy and vehicle financing for drivers, enabling them to get easy access to credit in underserved Tier II and III cities. The company aims to facilitate Rs 100 crore as quick and secured loans in FY25.

Meta releases text formatting on WhatsApp

Meta has revealed four new methods through which texts can be formatted on its messaging service WhatsApp. This includes bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These features will be in addition to bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.

