We ensure every product we offer is not just healthy, but also tasty: True Elements CEO

Gupta explained that the company initially made a mistake by creating products based on personal preferences, but learned from this and shifted its approach.

Pooja Malik640 Stories
Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

In the food industry, taste is paramount—if a product doesn't taste good, people won't buy it, no matter how healthy it claims to be, said Puru Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿True Elements﻿.

"We don't label ourselves as a health food brand. We ensure that every product we offer is not just healthy, but also tasty. Taste is what brings customers back for more. That's why we prioritise taste above all else—it's the foundation of our brand," he said at TechSparks 2024 in Mumbai.

Balancing authenticity and innovation

Gupta emphasised the importance of maintaining authenticity in innovation by testing products initially to avoid confirmation bias, rather than relying on a single iteration process.

"We engage with 30-40 customers, ensuring they represent a diverse range of tastes. We value honest feedback from those who may not enjoy our products, refining them through multiple iterations. Each launch undergoes 7-8 rounds of refinement, ensuring continual improvement," he further added.

Gupta said the company initially made a mistake by creating products based on personal preferences, but learned from this and shifted its approach to identify opportunities based on customer needs and consumption occasions.

"For instance, observing individuals craving a sweet treat without added sugar or jaggery led us to develop solutions tailored to their preferences. This shift allowed us to launch products that resonated with our target audience, moving away from the limited scope of just a few internal buyers," he further added.

Challenges with health market

Initially, our challenge was people not being health consciousness, Gupta stated, recalling earlier days. "But now, health has become an overused term, leading to confusion amid claims of what's truly healthy," he added.

"Amid this clutter, our current challenge is to authentically stand out and help consumers navigate the overwhelming landscape of health claims. We aim to empower individuals to discern what truly benefits them, rather than overcomplicating or dictating," he said.

Commenting on the acquisition by Marico Ltd, Gupta said, their guidance helped us understand the nuances between good and bad business practices, shaping our approach towards smarter growth.

"We've learned that scaling isn't just about revenue growth; it's about sustainability. Also, it's not just about having the right answers, but asking the right questions that have propelled our brand forward in recent years," he said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter