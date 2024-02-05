As the curtain rises on the year 2024, I believe we are standing at the threshold of a new chapter in work and employee experience. Against the backdrop of evolving business environments and regulations, and a global tapestry of talent, we shall see some transformative trends and shifts wherein the fundamentals of work, workforce, and workplace will be redefined. There will be close interplay of technology, agility, and commitment to inclusivity, underlined by a strong and enduring culture.

Let us look at some key dimensions of the future of work and employee experience in the new year.

Redefining HR as a business function

2024 will see human resources (HR) transcending traditional scope and emerging as a strategic business function. Having been in the industry for over three decades and observed business closely, I cannot emphasise strongly enough why HR should be a business function and not merely a ‘business enabler’ function.

The focus of HR should extend beyond routine functions to include agility, collaboration, and engagement in critical business endeavours that impact the most important metrics for the organisation. From simplifying processes to contributing to complex deals, HR needs to be proactive in ensuring organisational readiness for any challenges that may lie ahead.

Improving workplace experiences by leveraging technology

The increasing integration of AI in HR will help streamline many processes, ranging from recruitment to employee support. The key is to ensure ethical implementation of AI, abide by organisational guidelines and global standards, and ensure that privacy is respected. Going ahead, we shall see close and harmonious interplay of humans and technology in introducing AI-driven solutions, celebrating significant moments, enhancing managerial effectiveness, and fortifying employer branding.

Accelerating careers

In the global context, it is vital to envision HR as a catalyst for career growth. Identifying high-performing individuals and providing them with accelerated career opportunities is not just a strategy but a personal commitment. Understanding the unique aspirations of every employee and adopting a personalised approach to career development ensure that everyone’s journey is aligned with their potential.

Fostering inclusivity

In the coming year, commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) should take centrestage. In addition to implementing policies conducive to DEI, we should encourage open conversations, organise regular trainings, and create an environment where every voice is heard and celebrated. Recognising and respecting the richness of local cultures within the global community is integral to fostering true inclusion and creating a workplace where diversity is not just acknowledged but also embraced.

Making culture a way of life

In the post-pandemic era, with employees seeking greater flexibility in their work arrangements, how organisations approach the return to the workplace has become a significant part of the workplace narrative. As we navigate the aftermath of ‘the great resignation’, the influx of new talent is a pivotal opportunity to assimilate individuals into the fabric of our organisational culture. As we look to the future, we must recognise that culture is not a standalone component but the driving force of the way of life in the organisation.

The future of work beckons, and we will meet it with zeal and commitment to redefine what is possible. We need to continue to be resilient in the face of change and transcend the mundane. The commitment to excellence should not just be an organisation-level endeavour but a global pledge to reimagine the future of work and employee experience.

(The author is Group Head, Human Resource Development, Infosys.)