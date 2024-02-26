Menu
News

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath suffers mild stroke, on road to recovery

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago and the recovery may take three to six months

Thimmaya Poojary1872 Stories
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath suffers mild stroke, on road to recovery

Monday February 26, 2024,

2 min Read

Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago, he disclosed on social media site X, saying that he felt “slightly broken”.

In a post on X, Kamath revealed that the stroke left him with a big droop on his face and he was initially unable to read or write. He has slightly recovered now and is able to read and write, however, his facial muscles are still weak. He added that it would be about 3-6 months for a full recovery.

Kamath also listed out the possible reasons for the stroke, which included the passing away of his father, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out.

Also Read
The Big C: How Seema and Nithin navigated the emotional rollercoaster

Many well-wishers wished Kamath a speedy recovery and also gave some suggestions.

Shanker Sharma, one of the leading stock market investors and Co-founder of First Global, had some immediate medical advice.

"1. Get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber and start 1 hour per day. 2. Buy Red Infrared therapy device, available on Amazon ( take around 60 watts or more or ask Nikhil to message me, will send him one more powerful one. IR is critical in brain rehab. Safe, non invasive. Plenty of research. 3. Immediately start on 5 grams of highest quality krill oil Omega 3 capsules + Brahmi," he posted on X.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover also recollected the day when he passed out following the death of his father and advised Kamath to take a break.

There were others who wished him early recovery, including Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mutual Fund, Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind, The Liverdoc, Samir Arora, Bhavin Turakhia, and Nitin Sharma of Antler India, among others.

The news would come as a surprise to many as the ﻿Zerodha﻿ co-founder is a fitness enthusiast. He has a personal gym and constantly posts workout updates and advice about taking care of one’s health on social media. This was also extended to the employees of Zerodha who were incentivised to attain the optimum level of health.

The Kamath family has been struggling with health issues of late. Nithin's wife, Seema Patil, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

