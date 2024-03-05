Get, set, go: ASCENT to empower entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR

Delhi's entrepreneurial landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, radiating a dynamic energy that encompasses a diverse ecosystem of tech innovators, creative ventures, and visionary enterprises.

In the face of a constantly evolving volatile and uncertain world, the ability for entrepreneurs to remain agile, learn, and adapt is more crucial than ever. This also makes the concept of peer learning invaluable.

According to visionary business leader Harsh Mariwala, “India is poised to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030, with entrepreneurs playing a pivotal role in this monumental growth.”

Recognising the power of peer learning a decade ago, Harsh Mariwala founded ASCENT in 2012 with a vision to harness the collective potential of entrepreneurs.

ASCENT helps foster a culture of shared knowledge and experiences through peer-to-peer learning, enabling them to learn from each other's successes and failures, thereby accelerating their growth and reducing the learning curve in their entrepreneurial journey.

This approach has proven invaluable, as evidenced by the remarkable achievements of its members, who collectively boast an annual turnover exceeding Rs 85,000 crore across a diverse range of industries.

The success of ASCENT's Mumbai and Chennai Chapters, now extending to Delhi-NCR with the launch of a new chapter, signifies the growing recognition of the power of community among entrepreneurs.

The upcoming ASCENT Delhi Chapter launch on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi, will mark a significant milestone in nurturing entrepreneurial spirit across India. Esteemed speakers like Harsh Mariwala (Marico), Ankur Jain (Bira 91), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Varun Gupta (Boult), and Supriya Paul (Josh Talks) will be present at the event.

This expansion is not just about geographical growth but about enriching the ecosystem with diverse perspectives, experiences, and knowledge. By bringing together visionaries and leaders, ASCENT aims to empower entrepreneurs across NCR with the tools, connections, and support necessary to navigate the complexities of business growth.

In essence, the expansion of ASCENT into Delhi is a call to action for entrepreneurs in the region. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of a community dedicated to mutual growth, learning, and success.