The Ayurveda Experience bags $27M Series C funding from Jungle Ventures, SIDBI Ventures

Ayurveda-focused consumer brand The Ayurveda Experience has raised $27 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Jungle Ventures. SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital, and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office) also participated in the round.

This takes The Ayurveda Experience’s total capital raised to over $41 million.

The Gurugram-based direct-to-consumer firm—which has a presence in North America, Canada, Europe and Australia—plans to use the funds to solidify its global footprint and invest in research and development capabilities. It also aims to ramp up customer engagement and discover new distribution channels.

Founded by Rishabh Chopra in 2010, The Ayurveda Experience manufactures and sells skincare and wellness products such as face oils, moisturisers, and dietary supplements inspired by Ayurveda. It owns four lines of beauty and health products—iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalis, and Ayuttva. It also offers a range of services including consultation, content, webinars, and courses on Ayurveda.

The Ayurveda Experience sells its products in 20 countries, including India. According to the company, over 97% of customers purchase the brand's products directly from its app and website. Expanding the product line and global reach as well as optimising direct-to-consumer distribution format has helped boost its growth, said the company.

In December 2022, The Ayurveda Experience secured about $6 million from Anicut Capital, Sharrp Ventures, and other investors.

“We’re honoured to have partners like Jungle Ventures, SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and the Mariwala Family investing in this round, and we are grateful for receiving the support and trust of both new and existing shareholders," said Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience.

The firm is focused on optimising the fundamentals of the business with a long-term view to build a sturdy, sustainable business, he added.

“As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavors. The remarkable accomplishments of TAE’s team, achieving a sizeable scale with minimal resources are truly commendable," said Arpit Beri, Partner at Jungle Ventures.

"At Jungle, we remain deeply committed to backing founders building brands deeply loved by the customers, and TAE fits very well into this,” he added.