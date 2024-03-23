BBC Studios and BBC News have revealed their all-new digital facelift with the global launch of the refreshed BBC.com and the BBC app. This revamp is not just a change of digital attire but a strategic move to enhance the way audiences worldwide engage with the BBC's esteemed journalism and storytelling. With a sleek design, intuitive navigation, and a richer content offering, the BBC is setting a new standard for digital media consumption.

A Unified Digital Experience

The CCO of BBC Global Media & Streaming, Tara Maitra emphasized the goal of making BBC content more accessible globally, combining premium experience with future growth opportunities. This transformation includes ad tech enhancements, offering a more sustainable commercial model and unlocking new avenues for advertisers. Advertisers gain access to high-impact ad units alongside BBC content, reaching a highly engaged audience of news consumers.

More Than Just News

The BBC app, which now replaces the International BBC News app, serves as a central hub for content spanning across various categories such as Business, Innovation, Culture, and more. This unified approach mirrors the refreshed BBC.com experience, ensuring users have a seamless interaction with the vast array of BBC content, from in-depth news analysis to captivating storytelling in science, health, and entertainment. You can also now sign up for BBC newsletters to receive the latest stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Designed for Global Audiences

The Digital Director at BBC News, Naja Nielsen highlighted the global appetite for impartial journalism. The revamped digital platforms aim to showcase the BBC's world-class journalism more effectively, reaching over 400 million people weekly. The new layout and features are tailored to cater to a global audience, providing an excellent user experience and a showcase for its journalism.

Enhancing User Experience

The revamped BBC.com and the BBC app boast several new features designed to enrich the user experience:

New Homepage: A mix of global news and relevant features curated by BBC editors, ensuring users are always informed and engaged.

Streamlined Advertising and Sponsorship Opportunities

The redesign offers a unified digital ecosystem, improving user experience and opening up flexible advertising and sponsorship opportunities across both web and app. Advertisers can now leverage premium, high-impact ad units and advanced targeting capabilities, ensuring campaigns are more effective and results more measurable.

Trust and Quality at the Core

BBC.com and the BBC app are central to the BBC's digital transformation, underpinned by its investment in expanding its global digital newsroom. As the most trusted news broadcaster globally, the BBC continues to adhere to its public service mission and editorial standards, ensuring quality and reliability in its digital offerings.

A Step Towards Digital Innovation

The development of these digital platforms by BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming division reflects the BBC's commitment to leveraging technology to reach and engage audiences worldwide. This initiative is part of the BBC's broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at enriching the content experience for users and providing innovative solutions for advertisers.

In conclusion, the new BBC.com and BBC app signify a major leap forward in digital media, offering users around the world a premium, accessible, and more engaging way to consume content. With its sleek design, enhanced navigation, and a feast of content across genres, the BBC sets a new standard for digital news and storytelling platforms.