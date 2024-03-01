Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Leaves 5 Injured

In a startling turn of events, an explosion rocked the lively ambiance of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, leaving at least five individuals injured. The incident unfolded during the bustling lunch hour in the Rajajinagar area, a popular spot amongst locals and visitors alike.

The Scene Unfolds

Reports indicate that among the injured are three dedicated cafe staffers and a startled customer. Following the abrupt blast, emergency services swiftly intervened, promptly transferring the victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

#WATCH | Karnataka | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited.



Whitefield Fire Station says, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing…

Unraveling the Cause

As the dust settled, questions naturally arose regarding the cause behind this unforeseen calamity. Officials, in their initial assessments, are leaning towards a potential cylinder blast as the source of the subsequent fire. There were early speculations surrounding an unknown object discreetly placed within a bag within the establishment, which allegedly triggered the explosion.

Authorities on High Alert

Responding to the distress call, authorities were swift to action. A policeman at the scene informed Reuters that a specialised bomb squad was en route to meticulously investigate the premises. This precautionary measure underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the incident.

Vigilance and Swift Response

In moments of unexpected chaos, the vigilance of Bengaluru's emergency services shines through. Promptly reacting to the distress call, police and fire personnel hurried to the scene, ensuring swift evacuation and medical aid to the injured.